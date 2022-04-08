gameplay shows game after patch v.1.0.0

Earlier, this Thursday (07), the VGC website brought a preview of the v. 1.0.0 of eFootball 2022, which will improve several aspects of the game – from passing, to shooting on goal – according to Konami. Well, the same portal has now revealed 85 minutes of gameplay of the title, after applying the patch.

In the content, it is possible to check several matches involving clubs licensed by the Japanese publisher: Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, etc. At least in the recording there are no bizarre visual bugs on the athletes’ faces, one of the reasons that made the fans complain a lot.

According to VGC, fans should check out two big news in this update: the “Phenomenal Kicks” and the possibility to surround the opponent by pressing X (by pressing the button twice, your athlete will lunge to take the ball).

Speaking specifically of such “Phenomenal Kicks”, they occur when the player presses R2 while passing, crossing or shooting the ball. These actions will take longer to complete, but generally have greater accuracy and power. In the video above, you can see this when the purple power bar replaces the green one.

eFootball 2022 preview v.1.0.0

As mentioned, the VGC has brought a preview of the patch v.1.0.0 of eFootball 2022. According to the portal, the game is not yet a competitor up to FIFA, but it can improve even more with future updates, mainly in the balance of the defense. Find out everything here!