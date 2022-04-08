German secret service catches Russian soldiers talking about executions of civilians in Ukraine

THE WASHINGTON POST – The foreign intelligence service of the Germany claims to have intercepted radio communications in which Russian soldiers discuss carrying out indiscriminate killings of civilians in Ukraine.

In two separate communications, Russian soldiers described interrogating Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and then shooting them, according to an intelligence official familiar with the findings who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The findings, first reported by the German journal Der Spiegel and confirmed by three people familiar with the information, further undermine Russia’s denials of involvement in the carnage. THE Russia it has alleged several times that atrocities are being carried out only after its soldiers have left the occupied areas or that scenes of massacres of civilians are “staged”.

A spokesperson for the BND declined to comment on the case. A government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, made an elliptical reference on Wednesday to “credible indications” that Russian forces in Bucha were interrogating prisoners “who were subsequently executed.” He cited only “insights we have”.

A body is removed from a school in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Photograph: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Images of bushing, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, have become symbols of war atrocities and galvanized calls for investigations into possible war crimes. One person said the radio messages would likely provide more information about suspected atrocities in other cities north of Kiev that were occupied by Russian soldiers.

Germany has satellite imagery that points to Russia’s involvement in the killing of civilians in Bucha, the intelligence official said, but radio transmissions have not been linked to that location. The foreign intelligence agency, known as the BND, can combine intelligence signals with video and satellite imagery to make connections to specific murders.

Reports of war crimes in Ukraine

The wiretaps suggest that members of the Wagner Group, the private military unit with close ties to the Russian president Vladimir Putin and its allies played a role in the attacks on civilians. German intelligence officials on Wednesday briefed members of at least two parliamentary committees about the findings, according to people familiar with the process.

“The reported cruelties affected the members of the respective committees where they were reported very strongly,” said one of the people briefed on the intelligence.

German intelligence findings contribute to understanding attitudes within the Russian military, but they hardly represent the final evidence of who shot whom and at what time, according to a German source.

Alex Whiting, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School who previously coordinated investigations at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, said that the main question to be discerned from intercepted communications is whether the soldiers were acting in accordance with some general plan or direction.

“Just the fact that they were talking to each other about these murders would indicate that and refute any suggestion that these events were spontaneous and random,” he said.

Russian troops’ reliance on unsecured communication devices, including smartphones and push-to-talk radios, has left their units vulnerable to attack, Western defense and intelligence officials say.

the american president, Joe Biden, and others have called for Putin to stand trial for war crimes, and prosecutors in Ukraine and across Europe are gathering evidence of abuse on the battlefield. The International Criminal Court is investigating, as are national authorities.

Last month, the federal prosecutor’s office in Germany opened an investigation into Russian war crimes suspects, saying it was looking into attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. In its investigation, Germany is basing itself on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which gives national courts the authority to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes perpetrated by foreigners in foreign territory.

The principle, which allowed Israel to judge Adolf Eichmann in 1961, it was recently used by Germany to prosecute crimes committed in Iraq and Syria, including by a former intelligence officer in the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The official, Anwar Raslan, was convicted of crimes against humanity in the world’s first trial related to state-sponsored torture under Assad’s rule. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.