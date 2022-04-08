Germany picks up evidence of Russian involvement in atrocities – DW – 07/04/2022

A report from the German magazine Der Spiegel This Wednesday (07/04) reveals that Germany’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (BND), the German intelligence agency, intercepted radio messages from Russian troops discussing the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Images of civilians killed in the streets of the small town, 37 kilometers from Kiev, shocked the world. Bucha was invaded by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in late February and remained under occupation until last week.

According to Ukrainian authorities, more than 300 people were murdered by Russian soldiers, including 50 civilians who would have been executed. The episode generated international condemnation and resulted in war crimes charges against Moscow.

Russia denies committing the atrocities, claiming without evidence that the massacre was staged by Ukrainians. Several organizations, however, rejected Moscow’s claims.

According to the report, the evidence found by the BND includes radio transmissions that correspond to the location of the bodies, found on the city’s main avenue.

THE Spiegel states that, in one of the audios, a soldier tells his colleagues that he hit a cyclist. At the same location, a body was found next to a bicycle. There would also be recordings whose origin would be more difficult to determine, which suggests that similar actions may have taken place in other Ukrainian cities.

The report says that the evidence was presented to the Bundestag (German Parliament) this Wednesday. THE Spiegelhowever, did not reveal the origin of the published information.

Satellite images contradict Moscow

The Reuters news agency said, citing anonymous sources, that the German government had “indications” that Russia was involved in the massacre, and that these were satellite images. But, according to Reuters, the radio transmissions could not be clearly attributed to Russian troops in Bucha.

“It is true that the federal government has evidence of Russian actions in Bucha,” a source told the agency. “However, these discoveries at Bucha refer to satellite imagery. The radio transmissions cannot be clearly attributed to Bucha.”

On Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said analyzes of non-commercial satellite imagery showed the victims had been on the streets of Bucha at least since March 10.

Satellite images reveal destruction in Bucha Photo: Maxar Technologies/REUTERS

“Reliable evidence demonstrates that the Russian Armed and Security Forces were deployed to the region between the 7th and 30th of March. They were involved in the interrogation of prisoners who were later executed. This is the evidence we have,” he said.

“Statements made by Russia that these were staged, and that they were not responsible for the killings, therefore, are not consistent from our perspective.”

Germany forwards investigation

Former German Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger and former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum have filed a 140-page criminal complaint against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with German prosecutors.

According to Nikolaos Gazeas, a lawyer for the two former ministers, both are calling for the opening of an investigation into war crimes against Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as a number of members of the country’s armed forces.

Gazeas and said that prosecutors can use the information obtained by the BND, disclosed in the report by Spiegel, when taking the decision to open an investigation. The crimes listed in the criminal complaint also include the attack on a nuclear power plant and the bombing of a hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have already launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine. According to Gazeas, investigations in different jurisdictions can be complementary. “The law is the weapon in this case,” said former minister Baum, “and we intend to use it.”

rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)