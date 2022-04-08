Google will hide old apps from the Play Store to protect users | apps

Google will limit searches and downloads of outdated apps from the Play Store. The change in store policies, announced by the company on Wednesday (6), aims to prevent users from downloading older and possibly more vulnerable software. To provide a more secure online store experience, Google will require, effective November 1, that apps submitted to the Play Store point to an API level at least two years prior to the last Android release.

Every application developed has an API level, an element that informs how the app runs on each version of Android. Android 12, for example, has API level 31; Android 11, level 30. In other words, the newer the software, the higher the level. Soon, Google’s new policy, which requires apps to target their API “within two years from the latest major Android version,” will force app developers to update apps more frequently, using privacy and security features. latest security.

1 of 2 Google Play Store will restrict searches and limit the download of available apps that do not support newer versions of Android — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo Google Play Store will restrict searches and limit the download of available apps that do not support newer versions of Android — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

“Users with the latest devices or Android updates up to date expect to take full advantage of the privacy and security protections that the operating system has to offer. Expanding our target-level API requirements will protect users from install older apps that may not have these protections in place,” Google’s director of product management, Krish Vitaldevera, said in a company blog post.

It is worth noting that the new policy will only be applied if the smartphone is running a version of Android that is newer than the application’s API level. In this way, users of older versions of Android will be able to install applications developed for the respective version of the operating system. In addition, it will be possible to find and re-install any older app that has already been previously downloaded from the Play Store by the user.

2 of 2 Image shows API-level targeting on a two-year window for app updates — Photo: Handout/Google Image shows API-level segmentation on a two-year window for app updates — Photo: Handout/Google

Google already made similar requirements for uploading apps. Currently, for an app to be published on the Play Store, the software needs to target an API level within one year of the release of the latest major version of Android. The new requirement, therefore, is just a reinforcement of security measures.

According to Google, most apps on the Play Store already follow the new standards. Despite this, the company recommended that developers check out the application migration technical guide and Help Center article on the subject. The company also said that it is possible to request a six-month extension if the application has not been updated by November 1.

With information from Google (1 and 2) and The Verge

