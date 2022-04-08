GTA 6: possible leaked image may have confirmed the location where the game takes place

On November 16, 2021, a new image found in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition surfaced on the internet, raising suspicions about being part of GTA 6, or at least a preview of the game. Months later, a GTA leaker claims that the image is in fact the first preview of the new game.
On Twitter, Matheusvictorbr’s profile states that he was confirmed that the image below is from GTA 6. He also suspects that the look of the houses refers to an inspiration in Hollywood, Florida, an important city in Miami.
As we know, the fictional city of Vice City in the GTA games is inspired by Miami, so, if the leak is correct, we have confirmation that the game will indeed return there.
After a few months. I have been confirmed that this image is from the Next Title of the Grand Theft Auto series.
The location in Game, Possibly is inspired near the American suburb, in the vicinity of Hollywood – Florida.
Perfection! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH
— Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 6, 2022
For now, we can only wait for official information, even more so when there are also rumors that the game could take place in multiple cities around the world with a colossal campaign.
So, what do you want to see in the new GTA?