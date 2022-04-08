GTA 6: possible leaked image may have confirmed the location where the game takes place

On November 16, 2021, a new image found in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition surfaced on the internet, raising suspicions about being part of GTA 6, or at least a preview of the game. Months later, a GTA leaker claims that the image is in fact the first preview of the new game.

On Twitter, Matheusvictorbr’s profile states that he was confirmed that the image below is from GTA 6. He also suspects that the look of the houses refers to an inspiration in Hollywood, Florida, an important city in Miami.

As we know, the fictional city of Vice City in the GTA games is inspired by Miami, so, if the leak is correct, we have confirmation that the game will indeed return there.