GTA VI teaser could be in the definitive version of GTA San Andreas [RUMOR]

According to an insider, a photograph present in the remaster shows the first scenario of the new game in the series

At the same time you just brought new versions of Grand Theft Auto V to PlayStation 5 it’s the Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar Games has already announced that it is developing the new chapter in the series. While little has been revealed about him so far, a small teaser may be hiding amidst Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Whoever claims this is the Brazilian insider @Matheusvictorbr_, known for investigating files and news related to the developer’s games. On Twitter, he revealed that a photograph present in the remaster — and which did not exist in the original game — reveals the first image of one of the neighborhoods present in the new title of the franchise.

“The location in question is possibly inspired near the American suburb, in the mediations of Hollywood – Florida”, said the insider. The statement already provokes some discussions on Twitter, in which some say that the given location doesn’t make sensewhile others point out that the image actually reproduces LA Noire locationsanother game published by Rockstar.

GTA VI is full of mysteries

So far, little is officially known about the new installment in the series that helped establish the developer as one of the biggest names in the industry. This makes room for various speculations and alleged leakswhich we will only know whether or not they are true when more official details have been revealed.

According to analyst Michael Pachter, who became known for forecasting not always right, GTA VI has been in development since 2014. He believes Rockstar is planning a incredibly gigantic universe which may require up to 500 hours of gameplay to be finished.



– Continues after advertising –

Pachter believes that the new game will mix different online elements and will allow players to carry drugs between continents, reproducing the looks of famous cities like Miami, London and Los Angeles. Analysts believe the game’s launch could happen between second quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024using Take-Two Interactive’s financial forecasts as a basis for the statement.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech