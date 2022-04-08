Has arrived! Motorola Moto G22 released in Brazil with MediaTek chipset, big battery and more

After being approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Motorola finally brought the Moto G22 to the Brazilian market, a smartphone that arrives as a new option for the company aimed at the entry-level segment.focusing on cost-benefit and balanced datasheet. The device displays a visual identity quite different from its predecessors, especially in the region of the rear camera module, a change that can come as a positive or negative point for the phone.

















android

06 Apr

















android

06 Apr



Meet the smartphone

Keeping the same design as the version announced in Europe, the Moto G22 made official in Brazil displays a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a rate of 90 Hz, in addition to a hole that It houses the 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture and large bezels. This set is consistent with its price range and, as it is an entry-level device, we cannot demand advanced specifications, and it is expected that the quality of the display will satisfactorily meet the needs of those looking for a smartphone for basic use on social networks, streaming services and, eventually games.

The internal hardware also does not bring great highlights and uses the platform as a chipset MediaTek Helio G37 — up to 2.3GHz octa-core with 12nm lithography — with IMG PowerVR GE 8230 GPU of 680 MHz. Moving on to the rest of the datasheet, the device sports four rear cameras, the main sensor with a resolution of 50 MP followed by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and 118º field of view, macroscopic lens and a depth sensor, both with 2 MP. Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery capable of 20W fast charging (the charger is included in the kit) and, according to Motorola, autonomy for up to 37.8 hours away from the socket.

In addition to these specs, the Moto G22 also has a biometric reader, P2 input for headphones and runs Android 12 software out of the box.

price and availability

As stated on the manufacturer’s website, the Moto G22 official in Brazil arrives in a single version with 4GB/128GB and availability in blue and black colors. The price charged is BRL 1,529 in cash or BRL 1,699 in up to 12 installments on your credit card of the main brands accepted in the market. Other payment methods also include Pix, Boleto Bancário, PicPay, PayAmee and Ame.

technical sheet









6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G37 Platform

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera (f/2.45)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, mono audio and side fingerprint reader

5,000mAh battery with 15W charging

android 12

Dimensions: 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm

Weight: 185 grams

offers





5.9

Hardware

4.8

Cost benefit











Motorola Moto G22





To compare















See more about Motorola

Do you want to take advantage of the offer and buy the Motorola Moto G22? Tell us, comment!