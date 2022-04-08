Health Department investigates two deaths in Blumenau; suspect is dengue

The City of Blumenau, through the Department of Health Promotion, is investigating two deaths recorded in the city that may have been caused by dengue. The sex and age of the possible victims has not been released. There is also no information on when it will be possible to confirm the relationship of the disease with the deaths, however, there is the monitoring of the municipality.

The municipal executive is already preparing the emergency decree due to the disease situation in the city. Until this Wednesday, 6, Blumenau recorded 1,980 outbreaks of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. There are 1,321 notifications. Of these, 293 are confirmed cases, with nine imported cases and 281 contracted in Blumenau. Another 874 cases are considered suspicious and are awaiting test results.

To try to stop this number, daily the workers of the secretariat make orientation visits in the houses of the regions that present a high number of focus. In addition, they also perform manual spraying with Ultra Low Volume (UBV), popularly known as fog, in the neighborhoods of Garcia, Velha Itoupava Norte, Água Verde and Vila Nova. The action takes place daily from 5 am.

Currently, of the 35 neighborhoods in the city, 17 are considered infested and are monitored daily. They are: Água Verde, Centro, Do Salto, Escola Agrícola, Garcia, Fortaleza, Itoupavazinha, Itoupava Norte, Itoupava Seca, Jardim Blumenau, Ponta Aguda, Salto do Norte, Tribess, Velha, Velha Central, Vila Nova and Victor Konder.

State Legislation

State Law No. 18,024 of October 2020, establishes rules to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases – Yellow Fever (Aedes Albopictus) and Dengue (Aedes Aegypti) in the State of Santa Catarina. Owners of residential and commercial properties may be fined if they are notified and do not comply with control measures that prevent the proliferation of the mosquito.

The fine for owners of residential establishments can reach R$ 1 thousand, and can double in case of recidivism. In commercial establishments, it is subject to a warning, and may even result in the revocation of authorization to operate the establishment.

Residents of Blumenau hospitalized

Until Monday the 4th, four residents of Blumenau are hospitalized in the city. All patients are in the ward and are considered suspected cases of Dengue, awaiting laboratory test results.

Testing against Dengue

Currently, there is no recognized rapid test for the diagnosis of Dengue with validity to confirm the diagnosis. The State Department of Health (SES) requires that the tests for diagnosis of the disease go through the Central Laboratory of Public Health (Lacen). This also includes exams carried out in the private network that need to be collected and sent to Lacen. The teams of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Outpatient Units are already oriented.

The user needs to collect a sample of material in a primary care health unit in the municipality. The material is sent to Lacen to analyze the material and the result is issued in about 10 days.

Signals and symptons

The first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and back pain. Spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

People with symptoms of the disease should seek care at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) or Family Health Unit (USF) units. The search for care in case of suspicion makes it possible to avoid the worsening of the condition and even the evolution to death.