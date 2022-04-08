Health plans will have an 18.3% readjustment

This month, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) should establish the readjustment of individual health plans and the increase will begin to be applied by health operators in May.

In addition to the consumer having to bear the recent increase in medicines that had a high of up to 10.89%, now they will have to bear the readjustment of health plans, which is expected to increase up to 18.3%.

Specialists and industry analysts project that the 2022 readjustment will be between 15% and 18.2%, an index that surpasses the record of 2016, when there was a readjustment of 13.57%. In 2021, health plans had a discount of 8.2%, as a result of the reduction in demand for medical services in 2020.

Readjustment projections

The report from the bank BTG Pactual projects that the rise in prices of health plans will be at 15%, the smallest projection of increase so far.

The Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS), which for the projection takes into account the variation of medical and hospital costs carried out by the IESS (VCMH) for a total of 704,900 beneficiaries of individual health plans, predicts a high of 18.2% for the 12-month period, which was considered until June 2021.

Already the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) provides a readjustment of 16.3%.

“The sector registers an increase in costs in the period. We observe a new pattern of use of services after the pandemic. The rises in drug prices, in 2 years, add up to almost 24%, which is significant for operators”, highlights the executive superintendent of Abramge, Marcos Novais to the IG portal.

Novais also explains that the costs of disposable material and imported equipment also have a great influence on health plan services.

Reasons for the increase

According to a study carried out by the IESS, until February 2021, the Variation in Hospital Medical Cost (VCMH) was negative by 1.7%, “reflecting the option of beneficiaries to postpone procedures and consultations due to the pandemic”.

And notes that in the second quarter of 2021, per capita expenditure for Other Outpatient Services (OSA) increased by 23.3%; Exams 20.8%; Hospitalization 20.0%. According to the report, for these items, “the cost has increased over the entire period since the start of the pandemic.”

The National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) clarified that several factors contribute to the readjustment of health plans, they are:

Increase in the price of medicines and medical supplies;

Growth in the use of plan resources and incorporation of new mandatory coverage to health plans, such as medicines and procedures;

High inflation;

High loss ratio;

Strong resumption of elective procedures;

Impacts of long-term Covid treatments, which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), affects between 10% and 20% of people who have contracted the disease, so in Brazil this means 6 million people.

NSA analyzes data

Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of Idec’s Health program, told the IG portal that the projections made so far do not match the accident rate data, which is the use of health plans by users, measured by the ANS itself.

ANS released a study in June 2021, which shows that the loss ratio in the first quarter of the year was below that observed in the same period in 2019, between 75% and 77%. And also, as much as this index increased in the second quarter of 2021, reaching 82%, the level was still similar to the pre-pandemic period, where it also reached 82%.

“The projected percentages do not make sense, do not match reality and contradict the information disclosed by the ANS itself. The variation in medical expenses increased, but did not reach pre-pandemic levels. This year’s readjustment cannot serve to recover the reduction that occurred last year. It is necessary to analyze the behavior of costs and make the projection”, points out Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Health program at Idec.

