“Historical shame”: Zelensky shares speech to Greek parliament with neo-Nazi battalion member Azov and is criticized

“President Zelensky has just abused the invitation of the Greek parliament by sharing his platform with members of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion,” criticized intellectual Yanis Varoufakis.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Greek parliament caused an uproar from civil society and politicians in the latter country. During his videoconference intervention, Zelensky presented a pre-recorded message from a Greek member of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion.

The Azov Battalion is based in the city of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, where there is also a large community of Greek origin, with more than 100,000 citizens. The neo-Nazis are accused of having unleashed terror on the city’s citizens, threatening to kill those who sought to flee instead of enlisting, not to mention the atrocities committed against the population of Russian origin.

Economist Yanis Varoufakis — who was Greece’s finance minister in 2015 — was outraged: “President Zelensky has just abused the invitation of the Greek parliament by sharing his platform with members of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, thus undermining the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people. to Putin’s criminal invasion. We are on the side of Ukraine, not the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Our parliament did not invite a Nazi,” added Varoufakis on Twitter. “Invited the President of Ukraine. And it was the President of Ukraine who brought the Nazi with him. And yes, the president of our parliament has failed to defend parliament by not intervening.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Alexis Tsipras, leader of Syriza and former Greek prime minister (from 2015 to 2019) also criticized the neo-Nazi’s speech. “The speech by members of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in the Greek parliament is a challenge,” said Tsipras. “He spoke of a historic day, but it is a historic shame. We give solidarity to the Ukrainian people, but the Nazis cannot have a seat in parliament.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Greek government regretted the Azov member’s participation. “President Zelensky, in his speech to the Greek parliament, described the suffering caused to the Ukrainian people by the Russian invasion and focused on the heroic resistance of his people. The inclusion in the speech of a message from a member of the Azov Battalion was incorrect and inappropriate,” said Giannis Oikonomou, spokesman for the Greek government, in a message posted on Facebook. Oikonomou regretted, however, that “a section of the opposition, led by Mr Tsipras”, is taking advantage of the episode to “once again justify the Russian invasion”. (With information from the website Observer).

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING