“Historical shame”: Zelensky shares speech to Greek parliament with neo-Nazi battalion member Azov and is criticized

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on “Historical shame”: Zelensky shares speech to Greek parliament with neo-Nazi battalion member Azov and is criticized 5 Views

“President Zelensky has just abused the invitation of the Greek parliament by sharing his platform with members of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion,” criticized intellectual Yanis Varoufakis.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With Brazil abstaining, UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly approved Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council, a body …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved