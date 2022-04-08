Huawei launches ‘smart’ sound box with French brand for R$ 799 – 06/04/2022

Huawei starts this Wednesday (6) sales of the Sound Joy speaker in Brazil. The device, compatible with voice command capabilities, was first presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 technology event, held in Barcelona (Spain) in early March.

THE Sound Joy is the first fruit of the partnership between the Chinese electronics manufacturer and devialet, a French audio brand famous for producing high-performance products at an equally high price. Here, it will cost R$799 until April 26th. When the promotional price ends, the value goes up to R$ 899.

What’s new?

One of the highlights of the Sound Joy is that it is a “take-anywhere” type speaker. It helps in this regard the fact that it is considerably portable: it is 20.2 cm long and 7.3 cm in diameter, enough for it to be easily picked up with one hand.

It has a dedicated voice command button, which helps to fit it into the smart device category. It doesn’t work like the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers, though, which are connected to the internet and respond quickly when we talk to them.

In the case of launch, it is necessary to press a button, which sends instructions to the cell phone’s voice assistants. Those who use Android smartphones also have an app that allows them to configure, among other things, the lighting pattern of the speaker. This function is not available for iOS devices, however.

Another factor that makes it able to work outdoors without causing any worries is the IP67 certification of protection against dust and water (up to one meter deep).

According to the brand, Sound Joy withstands dives of up to one meter deep. Image: Disclosure

sound quality

According to Huawei, Sound Joy is capable of emitting sounds of up to 79 decibels at up to two meters away. For comparison, this volume is similar to that of a dog bark.

This sound is emitted by a set of four speakers, one dedicated to covering the entire sound frequency spectrum, one dedicated to the highest sounds and two to the bass sounds.

Hard battery?

A typical concern of those who use these speakers outdoors is the autonomy of use.

THE Sound Joy comes with a large capacity battery, with 8,000 mAh —which helps explain the device’s 680 grams. According to the brand, this is enough for 26 hours of playback.

Even if it runs out, there is support for fast chargers of up to 40 Wwhich tends to guarantee a good amount of charge in a few minutes.

connectivity

Sound Joy uses Bluetooth 5.2, a communication protocol that tends to consume less battery power from connected devices and also guarantees good signal quality.

Still in terms of connections, it is possible to “link” two units of the speaker to create a stereo effect and connect smartphones just by placing them on top of the device.