“I don’t have the will to live anymore”, says Ukrainian woman raped by Russian military – International

Her voice choked with emotion, Elena (name has been changed to protection) tries to speak despite her grief. Chosen by Russian soldiers for being married to a Ukrainian soldier, she was raped for hours by two soldiers, according to her AFP report.

The testimony exemplifies the fears of human rights organizations, which point to signs of the use of rape as a “weapon of war” in Ukraine.

Interviewed in Zaporizhzhya, a city that receives thousands of displaced people daily who were forced to leave their homes after the Russian occupation in southern Ukraine, the blond-haired woman waits for a bus to meet her four children in Vinnytsia, in the center of the country.

On the first day of the invasion, February 24, she sent her children away from her home in the Kherson region (south), which was at the forefront of the advancing Russian troops.

Her husband, who has been fighting pro-Russian separatists for two years in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, was sent to the front and Elena was left alone to organize the transport of the family’s goods.

But with the danger of the journey and the presence of Russian soldiers, she couldn’t find a vehicle to empty her house and that’s when the tragedy happened, on the afternoon of April 3, tells AFP.

“At 3:00 pm, I went to a market. While I was in line, Russian soldiers came in and started arguing with customers.”

“I didn’t understand what they were talking about, but I noticed that one of the residents was pointing his finger at me and saying ‘she’s a banderovka,'” recalls Elena. The man was referring to the nostalgic Ukrainian ultranationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who collaborated with Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union.

“‘It’s because of people like her that this war started. She’s a soldier’s wife,'” the man added, according to Elena.

– “Without a word” –

“I saw them watching me as I quickly left the store. I barely got home when the two Russian soldiers came through the door behind me. I didn’t have time to pick up the phone to ask for help or do anything.”

“Without a word, they pushed me on the bed, put a machine gun and took my clothes off”, he says, without holding back tears.

“They hardly spoke, except a few times to call me ‘banderovka’ or tell each other ‘your turn’. Then they left because it was their turn to stand guard in their camp.”

Elena says she hasn’t talked to anyone yet, not even a doctor or psychologist, let alone her husband.

“I’m a midwife, I did the first aid myself,” she explains. “I’ll find everything I need when I get to my destination, I just want to find my kids,” she adds.

When asked about her physical and psychological state, she starts crying again: “I’m disgusted. I don’t want to live anymore”.

– Complaints –

The Ukrainian unit of the NGO La Strada, which defends women’s rights, has so far received on its toll-free hotline “calls about seven cases of rape of Ukrainian women and children by Russian occupiers”, the organization’s director, Aliona Kryvouliak, told AFP.

But she believes the numbers will rise after the shock of victims wears off.

“It could be hundreds, even thousands, of women and girls raped,” Kryvouliak said.

The first call, on March 4, from Kherson was about “the gang rape of a mother and her 17-year-old daughter by three men.” The other cases were reported in the Kiev region “after March 12”, she reports.

“The Russian military committed sexual violence against Ukrainian women and men, against children and the elderly,” Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said in a statement released this week.

She insisted on the need to gather evidence, but admitted the difficulty of carrying out the measure in a country at war, in areas where the telephone signal and the electricity network were blocked.

But it is undoubtedly faster justice than Elena imagines for rapists and their accomplices.

“I am sure that Ukraine will take back the territories of Russian soldiers and that our soldiers will take revenge on them,” he said.

“And I will point the finger at the residents who pointed in my direction. I will show them to my husband”, she promises, without revealing what, in her opinion, would be the punishment for the crime he suffered.