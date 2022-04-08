I stopped smoking and realized that my addiction went far beyond chemistry – 04/07/2022

I woke up on a Friday, January 28, 2022, at 6 am with my mouth on fire. The burning sensation was very strong, but as soon as I opened my eye, my first thought was, “I need to smoke a cigarette.” I found the idea absurd, since what I needed was a dentist as urgent as possible. There was something wrong with my mouth.

In front of the mirror, I looked for cuts, canker sores, cavities, bleeds, anything that explained the heat in my mouth. Being awake and so stressed, however, was crying out for a cigarette, but I was afraid of worsening my oral condition. I took pain medicine and slept a few more hours.

When I woke up again, the discomfort had not gone away and I suspected that the reason could be the cigarette. Was my best friend and all-time companion causing me excruciating pain? I made an appointment as early as possible and made a decision before I left home: I needed to stop smoking. I ran to the drugstore and bought patches to stave off the insane craving for nicotine I’d been feeling since first thing in the morning.

First trail Letícia did after quitting smoking: “It was rewarding” Image: Personal archive

At the dentist’s office, I discovered that I actually had a small cut on my tongue, but that the exacerbated symptom could be a consequence of covid-19. I tried to run away from the disease, but I couldn’t. I hugged and kissed friends on New Year’s and spent the first few weeks of 2022 with strong flu symptoms, it felt like sinusitis. Still, I didn’t quit smoking.

The headache, fatigue and sore throat didn’t stop me from lighting a few cigarettes a day. I had been cutting back on consumption for months. Before the pandemic, the average was 10 to 12 a day. In the pandemic, I was reducing and it was no more than six a day. At a bar table, however, he could easily kill a pack (20 cigarettes).

With the covid, if you could handle three cigarettes, it was a lot. After 20 days of the onset of symptoms, when, theoretically, she should have been better, she still couldn’t smoke much. She felt pain in her lungs when she tried to do yoga or any physical activity, no matter how light. I spent the entire month with a sore throat—some days stronger and some days lighter. On January 28th, I reached my limit of pain, I needed to quit smoking.

I started smoking as a joke, in the company of my best friend — who didn’t become addicted like me. On the way to the closing session of the São Paulo International Film Festival, which takes place in Parque do Ibirapuera, behind the Auditorium, in an open area, we thought it would be “chic” to drink wine and smoke cigarettes while watching a German expressionist film. I was 18 years old and I bought a pack at a newsstand. From there, it went downhill.

I smoked for nine years and a few months. In 2022, I would have been a smoker for 10 years. I spent my entire adult life being a smoker.

Reporter Letícia Naísa was a smoker for almost ten years, managed to stop at 28 Image: Personal archive

Smoking became part of my personality. In one of the places where I worked, I won the title of Miss Tobacco, because I always had a cigarette. I always made friends easily, but with the help of my cigarette, I would chat with anyone who had a lighter. To conquer a new love, just a drink with a sexy look, infallible!

Most of my best friends are or were smokers. We took long breaks from college or work to smoke one cigarette after another. I dated smokers for years. At my parents’ house, where I lived until I was 25, I used to smoke hidden in the back bathroom, at dawn, or in the little room, the only places where my mother let my father smoke. In 2017, my father suffered a heart attack, probably from cigarettes — he smoked for over 40 years — and an unspoken rule was introduced in the house: no smoking.

I listened for years to my parents reminding me of the time when I myself, as a child, would throw my father’s cigarettes in the trash in disgust. In my 20s, I was repeating his mistakes. My father became a smoker after surviving his heart attack, so he made a point of asking me every time I visited: has he stopped smoking? The whole family cheered and prayed to all the saints for the day I would stop smoking, but the answer was always the same: one day I will stop.

Until recently, I didn’t think I could stop smoking. In addition to being part of my personality, cigarettes became my refuge. This psychological addiction to nicotine was the subject of therapy sessions for months—years, perhaps—and the reason I found it impossible to let go.

The cigarette was by my side before any exam in college, it comforted me when I was first fired, and it welcomed me when I took my first foot in the ass. When I was grieving the early death of one of my best friends, I smoked cigarette after cigarette.

any pressure from deadline [prazo para entregar uma reportagem] it was easier to deal with after lighting a cigarette. When the pandemic broke out and I found myself alone in my 35 m² apartment, I had nothing to do but smoke while the world ended outside. When I visited a covid-19 ICU at the height of the health crisis, the first thing I did when I stepped into the street was light a cigarette.

I could mention several other situations of tension, but the cigarette also made me happy. It was part of my birthday parties throughout my early 20s, my graduation celebration, my new apartment, and every job I got.

My cigarette was there with me when I met the men I thought were the loves of my life, I was there between the laughs in the meetings with contatinhos or with friends to share any happiness.

That’s why quitting smoking is so difficult. The withdrawal crisis I felt was strong. The first 72 hours without a cigarette were almost maddening. I didn’t know what to do with my hands, with my time. What do people who don’t smoke do before washing dishes, entering a meeting? What accompanies them having a coffee or a beer? How do they expect a smoke-free bus?

Benefits of quitting smoking

I realized that my addiction went far beyond chemical addiction. It was like losing a very dear friend, like ending a relationship, the most serious I’ve ever had, which filled my time and my void.

As I was already a little smoker, I used the lowest-dose nicotine patch for a week and then I didn’t need it anymore, every day I felt less physical and chemical need to smoke — but the urge didn’t go away, and maybe it never will.

Over time, however, I could see the benefits. My sore throat was gone in a few days, headaches too. Before, I suffered from tonsillitis and had to take antibiotics at least once a year. So far, I haven’t had any symptoms of the disease.

For the first time during training, I was able to run on the treadmill and feel my lungs full of air. The chest pains also ceased. My sense of smell is better than ever, so is my taste. My hair always smells good and my clothes no longer smell like cigarettes. Everything they say gets better when you stop smoking is actually true.

People who know me are impressed when I say I stopped. Soon you? Yes, soon me! Since I quit smoking, I’ve faced a change of address, the end of my vacation, a change of team here inside the UOL, the return to work in person, the return to postgraduate classes also in person, a breakup, my sick dog and the cloning of my credit card. At times like these, I would certainly light up a cigarette. But this time I didn’t.

If you stop to think about it, there will always be a reason not to stop smoking — or go back to smoking. Life always presents challenges that demand comfort (which I found in cigarettes). You have to tackle one problem at a time and one smoke-free day at a time—in the beginning, a minute at a time or an hour at a time.

On my cell phone, I made a list of reasons to quit and stay smoke-free. When I think I’m going to relapse, I turn to the list to remind myself that smoking gives me a sore throat, a headache, makes me tired, and doesn’t fit with my healthy lifestyle, which includes physical activity and a vegetarian diet.

I also use a motivational messaging app for ex-smokers called Zero Cigarette. In it, I can vent to other ex-smokers and receive phrases like:

“Avoid the first drag! You know: one will be little and a thousand will not be enough!”

“When the will comes, notice your body, your thoughts, your sensations as if you were an outside observer. Wait for it to pass and reflect, learn from this moment”

“Whenever you get anxious, remember that it’s one day at a time and that you can only act on today. Take it easy, do what you can and everything in your time.”

When the urge hits, I look for something to distract myself, talk to a friend, meditate, do yoga, go to the gym to run and feel my lungs full of air, as I couldn’t fully feel for almost ten years.

Quitting smoking isn’t easy, but it’s possible — and the first step is to reach your limit.