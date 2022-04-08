In Shanghai, China’s ‘decisive battle’ against Covid | Marcelo Ninio

Health worker walks between beds at a field hospital set up in Shanghai | AFP

What is surprising about the lockdown imposed in Shanghai is not the draconian measures, but the unpreparedness of the authorities to manage a scenario that could have been foreseen. In two years of the pandemic, the Chinese government has shown remarkable competence in maintaining its Covid zero policy.

With a virus elimination strategy based on tracking, mass testing and isolation of infected people, the country safeguarded its health system and saved lives, going almost a year without registering a single death from the disease. Shanghai was one of the main showcases of this policy, until the Ômicron variant caused an explosion of cases in the city and put 25 million in confinement.

The current quarantine in one of the most populous metropolises in the world has created a logistical burden that has proved too heavy for even the richest city in China. The two-phase confinement, which was supposed to end on Tuesday, was extended indefinitely, for further rounds of testing across the population. Meanwhile, signs of dissatisfaction and fatigue are growing with isolation and the problems it causes, difficulties in buying food and lack of access to medical treatment.

Still, for reasons that mix politics and public health, the government is showing signs that it will maintain its Covid-zero strategy – as demonstrated by the construction of new quarantine centers.

Authorities agree that there is reason for criticism. As Shanghai municipal government secretary-general Ma Chunlei acknowledged, the city was not prepared for the exponential increase in cases caused by a variant that is known to be highly contagious.

This Thursday, the city recorded another record number of infected, almost 20,000, but among them only 322 were symptomatic (and no deaths in the current outbreak, the worst since the beginning of the pandemic). For the government, alongside the mission considered impossible by some public health experts, which is to contain the spread of Ômicron, there is the challenge of keeping the population engaged and convinced that the Covid zero policy still makes sense.

So far it has worked, but the problems in Shanghai inevitably lead more people to think that the cost of isolation does not outweigh the benefit of zero tolerance, especially when most cases are asymptomatic. Even under official censorship, Chinese social media has been a window for complaints against the confinement, which for some has lasted four weeks.

The authorities try to contain the dissatisfaction, organizing the distribution of food through neighborhood committees and appealing to collective spirit. In a dystopian video shared on networks, a government drone flies over a condominium asking residents to stop protesting in windows against the lack of supplies: “Please obey Covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom.”

One of the main reasons for protest is the government’s decision to separate children who test positive for Covid-19 from their families. The complaints prompted authorities to relax the policy a bit, allowing infected parents and children to be together. This is also one of the biggest concerns of the Brazilian community in Shanghai, made up of about a thousand people.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Consulate sent a note to the Shanghai foreign affairs office asking for sensitivity to avoid separating families. Yesterday, city officials said uninfected parents will be able to accompany children who test positive if they need special attention. The consulate has news of four Brazilian citizens who have tested positive, and that all are doing well.

By declaring quarantine in the country’s financial capital, the Chinese government indicates that in its cost-benefit calculation it is better to make a momentary sacrifice than to allow the pandemic to get out of control and cause a large number of deaths. The current damage is considerable. According to a study by economist Zheng Michael Song of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the current lockdowns in Shanghai and other parts of the country cost the country at least US$46 billion a month, or 3.1% of GDP. The cost of giving up the Covid zero strategy is more difficult to calculate, because it involves lives and politics.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has adopted the “war on the virus” as one of its main banners. The success in containing the virus became not only an asset to stimulate patriotism among the Chinese, but also to project the country internationally as a model of efficiency in the competition with the West.

With the escalation of cases in Shanghai, the tone of the state press gained in drama to mobilize the population not to let their guard down. “The decisive battle against the Omicron has entered a crucial stage”, in the words of the Global Times newspaper. One of the concerns is the low rate of complete vaccination among the elderly (about 50%, against 88% among the general population). A projection by London-based consultancy Airfinity estimates that more than a million will die in China if Ômicron goes out of control.

The rigidity with which the Covid zero policy is implemented also has to do with the fact that the control of the pandemic has become one of the main ways for the PCC to judge the performance of its cadres. Beijing has made it clear to CCP members at all levels that failure to contain the virus could affect their careers, Nanjing University political scientist Gu Su told the South Morning China Post. If previously promotions were defined based on GDP growth, today the number of Covid cases is just as or more important. And as the countdown to the CCP Congress progresses in the second half of the year, political sensitivities are increasingly on edge.