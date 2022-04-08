In speech to Greece, Zelensky gives the floor to Azov battalion soldier

During a speech delivered on Thursday (7) at the Greek Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave the floor to a Greek-Ukrainian soldier fighting in Mariupol. The fighter identified himself as a member of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion, which provoked a revolt from those present at the legislative hearing.

The video was shown in the middle of Zelesnky’s speech, which wanted to show the testimony of a Greek-Ukrainian citizen. During the speech, the soldier told the plenary that he is of Greek origin and that his grandfather “had fought the Nazis in World War II”. However, shortly afterwards, when referring to the situation in Mariupol, he acknowledged that he is part of the Azov battalion, a regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard, which was founded as a nationalist paramilitary group at the beginning of the conflict in the Donbass region.

Syriza, the main left-wing opposition party to Greece’s government, called the appearance of the Azov battalion fighter “unacceptable”. Four deputies from the subtitles even left the plenary shortly after the man identified himself.

Sources close to the speaker of the Greek Parliament, Kostas Tasulas, told local media that he had been informed that videos of Mariupol fighters would be played, but without details on who they were.

The communist party KKE, which, in advance, decided not to follow Zelensky’s speech, considering that the Ukrainian government legitimized Nazi propaganda and “integrated the Azov regiment organically into the army, police and state structures”, indicated that the speech during the speech “justifies the stance he adopted” in the session.

The ruling New Democracy party also reacted internally to the presence of a neo-Nazi fighter. According to the Greek press, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, a member of the conservative wing of the party, called the appearance a “grave mistake”.