Income Tax 2022: Health treatment in installments

The high costs of health treatments lead many people to choose to pay medical expenses in installments. Declaring payments to doctors, dentists, hospitals and clinics on Income Tax is simple.

However, when the installment of the expense is long, and extends from one year to the next, doubts may arise about how to inform the amounts spent in the declaration. See how to proceed.

Declare in the IR 2022 only the amount paid in 2021

If you have divided the payment for health care into several installments, whether by boleto, card or other form of payment, only the amounts actually paid in the last year must be declared in the IR 2022.

Do not report the full value of the treatment if it has not been fully paid for. Declare only what has been paid over the past year to 12/31/2021.

If there are still installments left to pay in 2022, the amounts of these installments will only be released in next year’s statement.

See a practical example

Suppose you had surgery at a clinic, which cost R$12,000. The expense was divided into 12 monthly installments, the first of which was paid in September last year.

Therefore, you must declare in the IR 2022 the amounts paid between September and December. There are four installments of R$ 1,000.00 totaling R$ 4,000.00.

Remember that the remaining BRL 8,000.00 will be paid throughout 2022. Therefore, they should only be informed in next year’s statement (IR 2023)

How to fill in the declaration

In the menu on the left side of the IR 2022 program screen, locate the “Payments Made” tab. Click “New”.

Choose the expense code according to the payment made. If the expense was paid directly to the doctor, select the code “10 – doctors in Brazil”. If the payment was made to a hospital or clinic, select the code “21 – Hospitals, clinics and laboratories in Brazil”.

Image: Reproduction

Then select who did the treatment, if you (holder), dependent or feeding. The invoices, receipts and payment slips for the installments must have the name and CPF of that person.

Next, Inform the name and CPF or CNPJ of the doctor or clinic that provided the service and issued the invoice or receipt.

In the “amount” field, inform how much you actually paid for the treatment in 2021, as explained above.

If you received any reimbursement from the health plan for the procedure, enter the amount reimbursed in the “non-deductible installment/refunded amount” field.

Click “OK” to complete filling the form.

Image: Reproduction

If you made separate doctor and hospital payments, repeat the process described above. In other words, open a new form for each service provider and inform the amounts actually paid to him last year.

Keep receipts for five years

All expenses must be evidenced by means of receipts, invoices and service agreement.

Health expenses can be deducted in full from the Income Tax calculation base, with no limit on the amount, as long as you opt for the full tax model in the declaration.

Keep receipts for at least five years after filing the statement. This is the period that the IRS can question the declared values.