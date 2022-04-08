Infinix HOT 11 and Infinix Zero 5G lines are launched in Brazil with MediaTek processors

Positivo made the Infinix HOT 11 line official in Brazil, consisting of the Infinix HOT 11 and Infinix HOT 11S devices. In addition, it will also bring the Infinix Zero 5G flagship. In March, Anatel had approved the Infinix HOT 11 and 11S devices.

















The cell phones have a modern and renewed look, with a premium finish and MediaTek family processors, in addition to promising great value for money.

Infinix HOT 11S





The Infinix HOT 11 has a 6.78-inch LTPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling, as well as an 8 MP punch-hole front camera.





Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s new Helio G88 gaming processor, which promises excellent performance. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





At the rear, it has a module with a 50 MP Wide F1.6 main sensor, AI lens for automatic adjustments, depth lens and quad LED flash.





The cell phone has Game Zone and Dar-Link, which promise to make it a complete gamer machine, in hardware and software.





It also comes equipped with dual speakers with DTS surround technology to produce high fidelity sound and immersive music experience.





Technical specifications – Infinix HOT 11S









6.78-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole, 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz sampling

MediaTek Helio G88 Platform

Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with AI

4G connection, biometric reader on the back and stereo sound

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 11 under XOS 7.6 interface

Infinity HOT 11





The Infinix HOT 11 shares most of the settings of the Infinix HOT 11S, but has a smaller 6.8-inch screen and a larger battery. Under the hood, it comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37 gaming processor, which promises excellent gaming performance. It has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.





The cell phone has a robust 6,000 mAh battery unit with Power Marathon technology, which when activating the Ultra Power mode, promises 37 hours of autonomy with only 5% of energy.





Technical specifications – Infinix HOT 11









6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Drop notch display and 500 nits maximum brightness

MediaTek Helio G37 Platform

Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, biometric reader on the back and stereo sound

6000mAh battery

Android 11 under XOS 7.6 interface

Infinix Zero 5G





Announced as a flagship, the Infinix Zero 5G’s Uni-Curve design brings elegance and beauty, with beautiful geometric lines for harmonization.





Under the hood, it comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 which promises excellent performance and high speed with support for 5G technology. Clever 5G technology allows for low power consumption.





It has the extended RAM feature, allowing you to integrate RAM with ROM for a total of 11GB, offering greater performance in various tasks.





At the rear, it has a triple camera module with a 48 MP main sensor, another 13 MP telephoto and 2 MP Bokeh, in addition to Dual Color Flash with dynamic temperature.





It has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sensitivity of 240 Hz, offering strong colors, low consumption and fluid response.





For power, it offers a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging.





Technical specifications – Infinix Zero 5G









6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

120 Hz rate, 396 ppi and camera hole

MediaTek Dimension 900 Platform

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage (expandable via micro SD)

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 13 MP sensor

Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Band WiFi and 5G

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 11 with XOS 10 interface

Dimensions: 168.73 x 76.53 x 8.77 mm

Weight: 199g

price and availability





The Infinix HOT 11S, the Infinix HOT 11 and the Infinix Zero 5G will reach the Brazilian market for BRL 1,599, BRL 1,999 and BRL 2,499, respectively. The 11s comes in black, silver and green, the 11 in black and silver, and the Infinix in black only. The cell phones will be available for purchase from tomorrow on the Positivo website. At Casas Bahia and Vivo, they can be purchased in the coming days. All products come with charger, cable, cover, film, headphones and key for chip drawer. The manufacturer guarantees a 2-year security package.

