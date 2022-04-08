Konami ‘fixes’ eFootball 2022 and brings gameplay news; we tested | simulator games

eFootball 2022, ex-PES, will get the v1.0.0 update to “fix” what was one of the biggest disappointments in the gaming world in 2021. The update, scheduled for next Thursday (14), will solve problems of graphics, game mechanics and, above all, gameplay, including new commands and options in the tactical settings hub. The news was announced this Wednesday (6), and TechTudo brings more details about the changes below.

In addition to testing this new phase of the game, the site also talked to Robbye Ron, manager of Konami in Latin America, about the new patch v1.0.0 of eFootball 2022 and the brand’s plans for the future of the game. It is worth remembering that the title is available for free for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

remembering the launch

The title arrived with an interesting proposal: to be free-to-play, at first with few teams available (among them Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo, in addition to some Europeans) and without traditional game modes, which would be available later through Paid DLCs. The focus here would be precisely on playing online matches, including the option of playing the Creative Team mode (formerly myClub), a format similar to that of Ultimate Team, by rival FIFA.

The game, long awaited by the drastic change of proposal, which came from PES 2020 with the presence of the name eFootball, was marked by the great disappointment among fans of the franchise. Bizarre bugs, graphics below expectations and gameplay completely different from what a football simulator usually delivers surprised negatively. The title, which would come with the pro of being free to play, was well below a demo in beta.

In the words of Robbye Ron, Konami’s Latin America manager, the game “didn’t have the quality of a Konami game.” The update, which was scheduled for November 2021, ended up being postponed. In January, already with some aspects ready, the company decided to hold and “cut” the game even more, which now has a more closed proposal and delivers what is expected of the franchise.

What comes with the update?

The new version of eFootball 2022 comes with a well-established goal: to fix the tragic September 2021 release. And, according to Robbye, one point was raised a lot by the gaming community: the gameplay needed urgent improvement. “The gameplay didn’t measure up to a Konami, PES or Winning Eleven game. So we worked every month on this improvement”, said the executive.

During the tests of TechTudo right at the launch, the difficulty in marking drew a lot of attention, with confusing or non-existent commands, in addition to the absence of mechanisms to disarm and even protect the ball. The game had regressed a lot compared to what was seen in PES 2021, for example. Now, with the April 14 update, the game has solved most of these problems.

In marking, it is worth highlighting the new disarm option, in addition to the classic X (or A, on Xbox): the use of the circle (B), next to L2 (LT), to pounce. The left trigger of the controls also serves to “encircle”, although not with the same intensity of the R1 (RT) present in PES 2021.

In addition, the command no longer makes players “forget” the ball, something that greatly disrupted the gameplay in the previous version of eFootball 2022. Double tagging is also back in the game. Before, it happened through the circle (B), but now it follows the FIFA standard, being triggered through R1 (RT).

Another interesting command highlighted by Robbye in the v1.0.0 presentation is the Stunning Kick, with a proposal similar to the placed kick, common in football simulators (and also absent in eFootball 2022). Here, in addition to the kick itself, it is possible to use the feature in passes and crosses, improving the player’s quality and assertiveness when performing the action. But, it is worth remembering: it takes about two seconds to touch the ball, which can lead inattentive people to easily lose the ball.

Still in the offensive game, it is worth mentioning the pass and run feature. Like the touch with L1 (LT) in FIFA, the command, triggered by R1 (RT) right when touching the ball with X (A), allows performing triangulations with passes 1-2, including messing up the opposing defense. Before, it was not possible to do this, and the game was completely tied up in the midfield, without dribbling solutions, touches, among other aspects natural to football.

Now, the matches have, in fact, a good fluidity and the player can develop his style on the field. According to Robbye, there are still other specific changes that made a difference in the new version:

“The pass with X (A) is faster, the shooting has improved and the dribbling response is more agile. The online game response is also better, and graphically there are improvements, as well as in the formations and tactics menu.”

About this tactical part, the version released in September drew attention for the lack of variations, play styles and more manual settings, traditional of games in the Konami franchise. Now, eFootball 2022 brings some aspects back, such as the possibility to “drag” players to freely arm the team, in addition to organizing different formations for different moments of the game.

The last change highlighted by Robbye was to the Creative Mode mode, formerly of myClub and now renamed to Dream Team. Following a proposal similar to FIFA’s FUT, the game option brings player cards and allows you to build teams from scratch to play online against other people in the community. The mode also has the eFootball League, with 28 days of competition and a system of divisions and rewards according to performance.

Konami also talks about updates every two months, following a logic of seasons that will bring updates with new content. Asked about other news of the next update, Robbye guaranteed the arrival of Brazilian stadiums, such as Maracanã, Morumbi and Neo Química Arena, in addition to updates on the transfer market. But, it is worth mentioning: the Brazilian teams tested with the new patch still brought outdated squads, unlike the European teams.

About the gameplay changes, it’s possible to say that we have a new game with eFootball patch v1.0.0. Konami went back, corrected errors and did not need to innovate so much to deliver what is expected: a football game with known commands, good graphics, few bugs, in addition to tactical and technical options to challenge the opposing team in fact. Still, the game doesn’t seem 100% ready, and the feeling is that the next updates will make a difference to the game’s repositioning in the market.

THE TechTudo took advantage of the chat with Robbye Ron to ask about Konami’s next steps in relation to eFootball. According to the executive, the news of the April 14 patch is mainly aimed at improving gameplay. The sale of DLCs and other game modes is for another time.

“For now there is nothing announced in this sense (other modes). But in the next few days, we’re going to talk about these things. We didn’t want to talk about selling more stuff to the community while players were still not happy with the gameplay.”

With the disappointing launch in September and the time “lost” until the problems were fixed, Konami’s simulator lost some steam against its main rival, FIFA, but it also gained a new competitor in this period: UFL. About this, the company’s manager made it clear that the focus was on improving its own product before thinking about how to beat other games.

The strategy to captivate the Brazilian public may involve interesting novelties:

“As soon as the update is released we will be able to talk more about new changes. There are many things that we are already working on right now here in Brazil, and we will have surprises that will make the Brasileirão fans very happy.”

Changes regarding the use of the game in esports tournaments are also for later. According to Robbye, now, with the game “ready”, Konami will be able to talk to events, teams and pro players of the PES franchise to start the migration. It is worth remembering that, until today, the eBrasileirão, a tournament organized by the CBF, is carried out with the previous generation game.

Another point that will be seen later is the proposal to offer the game on mobile platforms and with the option of crossplay. For now, eFootball 2022 is only available on consoles and PC, with online matchmaking considering models of the same brand, even if they are from different generations.