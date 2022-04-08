Learn how to properly use tea tree oil for health

Do you know tea tree oil or have you heard of it? Know that its medicinal use has existed since antiquity. Learn more about the product, its benefits and ways to use the oil to benefit your body’s health.

See too: Salmon benefits that prove it is a superfood

Understand what tea tree oil is:

Tea tree oil is extracted from the leaf of the plant that bears the same name as the oil. It is a tree native to Australia, known worldwide as the tea tree. This component comes from the therapeutic and aromatic properties of tea tree.

Benefits of tea tree oil for the human body:

In addition to being a natural compound, free of any chemicals, tea tree oil can help with a number of health issues. Your action can be highlighted:

Anti-inflammatory;

antiseptic

antifungal;

bactericide;

against herpes;

Against otitis;

Antiviral;

Sara boils;

Against toothaches; among others.

Best of all, the benefits, according to experts, can be noticed right after the first application of the oil.

But how do I use tea tree oil?

Oil application can be done in the following ways:

Nail application: the best is to dilute it in rosehip or copaiba oil. Just apply one drop three times a day.

In the hair: add three drops of tea tree oil to shampoo and apply while washing.

To use in the environment: mix with lavender and place in your essence diffuser.

Skin: use directly on pimples or spray the oil on your face.

Sitz baths: It is a good option for people who suffer from candidiasis, for example, as it fights fungi.

Remember that people who are allergic to the product should stop using it immediately. Furthermore, tea tree oil is not a substitute for any conventional medical treatment. Also, never go overboard with the dosage as the oil is well concentrated in most cases.