List of cell phones that will not accept WhatsApp from April 30th

used worldwide, the Whatsapp is a messaging app that facilitates users’ communication and interaction. In Brazil alone, the messenger can be found on the cell phone of more than 120 million people. But the platform may have its days numbered on many devices android or iOS.

What happens is that WhatsApp will stop working on certain cell phone models this April. The reason for this is that the software undergoes constant updates, which may not apply to older models of devices with operating systems, in a way, “dated”.

Here’s what the company said about the interruption of activities on certain cell phones:

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.”

What operating systems does WhatsApp support?

Currently, devices with:

Android OS 4.1 and later versions;

iOS 10 operating system and later versions;

KaiOS 2.5.0 operating system and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Cell phones on which WhatsApp will stop working from April 30

Users using Android Apple Pie, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0 and Froyo 2.2 will no longer be able to use the messenger to send and receive messages.

So, check out the list of phones that will be down for the app in a few weeks: