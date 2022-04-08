Living with dead bodies: the horror in a Ukrainian village during Russian occupation

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Living with dead bodies: the horror in a Ukrainian village during Russian occupation 5 Views

  • Yogita Limaye
  • From BBC News on Chernihiv

Mykola Klymchuk
photo caption,

Mykola tied herself to a wall so she could sleep standing up

On the damp white wall of the basement of Yahidne’s school is a crude calendar, drawn in red crayons. It marks a period of unimaginable trauma – from March 5th to April 2nd – for the people of this village.

Yahidne, 140 km northwest of Kiev and on the outskirts of the city of Chernihiv, close to the borders with Belarus and Russia, was occupied by Russian soldiers for nearly a month in their attempt to reach the Ukrainian capital.

When they entered, soldiers took men, women and children from their homes at gunpoint and kept them in the basement of the local school for four weeks – about 130 people crammed into a room approximately 65 m² in size.

Mykola Klymchuk, 60, was one of them. He offered to show the basement to the BBC.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pope Francis would not go to Kiev to take sides, Vatican says

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on Thursday that Pope Francis would not …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved