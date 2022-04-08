Living with dead bodies: the horror in a Ukrainian village during Russian occupation

Yogita Limaye

From BBC News on Chernihiv

3 hours ago

photo caption, Mykola tied herself to a wall so she could sleep standing up

On the damp white wall of the basement of Yahidne’s school is a crude calendar, drawn in red crayons. It marks a period of unimaginable trauma – from March 5th to April 2nd – for the people of this village.

Yahidne, 140 km northwest of Kiev and on the outskirts of the city of Chernihiv, close to the borders with Belarus and Russia, was occupied by Russian soldiers for nearly a month in their attempt to reach the Ukrainian capital.

When they entered, soldiers took men, women and children from their homes at gunpoint and kept them in the basement of the local school for four weeks – about 130 people crammed into a room approximately 65 m² in size.

Mykola Klymchuk, 60, was one of them. He offered to show the basement to the BBC.

Walking down a short flight of stairs, you can already smell decomposition. The room was dirty – some mattresses, clothes, shoes and books were scattered on the floor, there were four small cribs in the center and a stash of utensils in one corner.

Mykola took us straight to the other side of the room.

“This was my half meter of space. I was sleeping standing up,” he said. His voice choked and he started to cry. “I tied myself to the railing here with my scarf so it wouldn’t fall off. I spent 25 nights like this.”

Mykola said she couldn’t move for fear of stepping on people. About 40 or 50 children, some of them babies, were among those held captive. The youngest was just two months old.

Russian forces were quick to reach villages like Yahidne when they launched their attack on Chernihiv. For weeks, the city of around 300,000 people was cordoned off as Russian troops surrounded and bombed it, meeting resistance. They also destroyed a bridge on the road to the capital Kiev, leaving residents with nowhere to flee.

Now the Russians have withdrawn after failing to take Kiev. The BBC is one of the first media outlets to arrive in the area to report on what happened under the occupation and bombing. Being so close to the border, there is also concern that the Russians could return.

photo caption, About 130 people spent 4 weeks in this basement

Anastasiia, 15, was in Yahidne’s basement with her father and grandmother.

“There was almost no space. We were living sitting up. We were sleeping sitting up. Not that we slept. It was impossible. So many bombs were falling around here. It was unbearable,” she said.

The room had no ventilation. Its two windows were boarded up.

“During my time here, 12 people died,” Mykola said.

Most of them were elderly. It is unclear what caused their death, but Mykola believes that some died of suffocation.

When people died, bodies could not be removed immediately. Russian soldiers would not allow this every day. And because of the constant fighting outside – mortars, explosions and gunfire – it was also dangerous.

So people, including children, were forced to live among dead bodies for hours, and sometimes days, until they could be taken out.

photo caption, Anastasiia is scared and clearly suffering from the stress caused by weeks under siege.

“It was very scary. I knew the people who died,” says Anastasiia. “They had treated us so kindly. I felt so sad, they just died here for no reason.”

“Under normal conditions, they would not have died. (Russian President) Putin is a war criminal,” accused Mykola. “My feet started to swell. But I kept thinking to myself: I have to survive. I have to survive, for my daughter and two granddaughters.”

Most of the time, people were not allowed to go out or use the bathroom. They were forced to use buckets instead.

“Sometimes soldiers would take people away to use them as shields,” Mykola said.

Locals were allowed to cook over open fires twice a day. The village had sufficient food stocks and a well for water.

One of the Russian soldiers told Mykola that they had been told they would only be in Ukraine for four days, which would be enough to take control of Kiev.

Searching for loved ones – in graves

On April 3, the Russians withdrew from Yahidne.

Ukrainian soldiers are now in the village, and most of those trapped have been evacuated to nearby areas.

“I wake up many times every night. I feel like I can hear the sound of gunfire. I run to my parents, scared,” says Anastasiia.

The Russians occupied villages like Yahidne around Chernihiv in an attempt to besiege the city and eventually take control of it.

They were unable to enter the city, but there was great destruction in many parts and officials say around 350 civilians were killed.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Bombs destroyed apartment buildings in Chernihiv

Since Russia’s withdrawal from Chernihiv, volunteers have been burying the dead. A portion of the local cemetery is now entirely filled with new graves, with a poster taped to each one for identification purposes.

Families that have been separated have come to see if they can find the graves of their loved ones.

A local football stadium was bombed by Russian planes, according to Ukrainian officials. A giant crater can be seen in the center of the field where a bomb was dropped. Another shelling destroyed a section of the stands, now a mangled mess of broken plastic seats and metal railings.

Next to the stadium, a children’s library housed in a historic building was also badly damaged.

As the BBC team roamed the city, they passed several residential neighborhoods that were nearly razed to the ground.

photo caption, Some neighborhoods in Chernihiv were razed to the ground

In Novoselivka, north of Chernihiv, the destruction is visible as far as the eye can see.

There are piles of stones and bricks where there used to be houses. The report saw a child’s pink winter jacket, a teddy bear, a stuffed elephant and pieces of Lego on one of the paths leading to the residential area.

Along the way there are more bomb craters.

‘Why weren’t we alerted?’

A woman and a child on bicycles gestured for the report to follow.

Nina Vynnyk, 62, and her grandson, Danylo, 10, wanted to show us their home – just a foundation now, as everything in and around it has been destroyed.

photo caption, ‘There’s nothing left’, says Nina

Nina’s daughter and Danylo’s mother, Ludmyla, 39, lost her leg and is in hospital.

When Nina’s house began to be bombed, they rushed to someone else’s house in hopes of seeking shelter in their basement. But the place was also bombed.

“We were knocked out by the blast. Someone had a concussion, someone was injured. When we came to our senses, I saw that my daughter was screaming, ‘Mommy, Mommy, I don’t have a leg.’ It was horrible,” she said.

Ludmyla crawled to safety and was taken to a hospital.

“I feel like this is a terrible nightmare. It can’t be true. Why didn’t our government warn us? Why didn’t they evacuate us?” Nina said.

Four generations of his family lived in the house. “Right now, there’s nothing left. I don’t know where I’m going to live for the winter,” she said.

She doesn’t have the money to pay for prosthetics for her daughter.

Of Russian statements that civilians were not attacked in Ukraine, she says: “He [Putin] mind. There’s a woman in a hospital missing a leg. That’s the truth,” she says.

“Let Putin pay for her surgery. Let Putin build this house. He wanted it so badly, didn’t he? Let him pay for everything now.”

*Additional reporting by Imogen Anderson, Anastasiia Levchenko and Daria Sipigina