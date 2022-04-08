Lockdowns in China threaten European companies to operate in the country – Asia

The confinement decreed by Beijing in some regions of China to combat the emergence of new cases of covid-19 is harming European companies working in the country, according to the alert given this Wednesday by the president of the Union Chamber of Commerce. European Union, Joerg Wuttke, during an event attended by several members of the organization.

Although some companies in the industrial sector have managed to maintain production, through a system in which employees are kept in controlled spaces and regularly tested, there have still been difficulties. “It is very, very difficult”, underlined the representative of the Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Bettina Schoen Behanzin.

The organization’s leader for the southern region of China, Klaus Zenkel, recalled that small companies “run the risk of going into insolvency if they cannot deliver the product to the customer”.

Last week, a study cited by Bloomberg that had already revealed more than half of Americans operating in China had already faced disruptions in supply chains. On Tuesday, China recorded more than 20,000 cases of covid-19, according to Bloomberg data. To face this crisis, Beijing has confined some regions or parts of them.