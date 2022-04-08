London Museum changes name from ‘Russian dancers’ to Ukrainian

London’s National Gallery has renamed a painting by impressionist Edgar Degas from “Russian Ballerinas”, as it was known until now, to “Ukrainian Ballerinas”, the museum said on Monday.

The institution told AFP that it had “updated the name of the painting to better reflect the theme of the work”.

Now titled “Ukrainian Ballerinas”, the painting by the French painter (1834-1917) shows ballerinas with blue and yellow bands in their hair, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“It is almost certain that the dancers were Ukrainian and not Russian,” the museum said on its website.

“Since Russia started the war in Ukraine, I think about this work and that the ballerinas are not Russian, nor have they ever been,” wrote on Instagram on March 14 Tanya Kolotusha, a Ukrainian who lives in London and asked the museum to change the name. from the board.

“The Russians have seized many elements of Ukrainian culture,” he added. The National Gallery responded the next day that it changed the title of the work.

“It is important to recover our cultural heritage and identify it correctly,” Kolotusha told AFP on Monday, denouncing the current invasion as “an attack against culture.”

In an article published at the end of March in the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the director of the Ukrainian Institute in London, Olesya Khromeychuk, also highlighted the position of culture in the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin “has one of the largest armies in the world, but he also uses other weapons. Culture and history play a predominant role in his arsenal,” he said.

“For example, every step through galleries or museums in London with exhibitions of USSR art and film reveals deliberately false or simply lazy interpretations that present the region as an infinite Russia, as the current Russian president would like to see it,” he added.