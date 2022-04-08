Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi offers for fans of the brand

O Mi Fan Festivalevent of Xiaomi which brings several offers and special conditions for fans of the brand, is already happening. The celebration started on the 6th and will continue for a few more days, both in Xiaomi official website as in AliExpress websitea great partner of the brand.

At the Xiaomi website you will find promotions focused on items for the home, such as smart scales, Mi TV Stick and electric toothbrush. already in AliExpress website you can take the opportunity to buy a Xiaomi cell phone with a good discount and even a discount coupon!

Xiaomi website offers

To check the offers Xiaomi official website it’s just access this link, in it you will see products with special prices and some with free shipping. But browsing the site you will also find other offers.

Check out some findings:

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Smart Speaker

29% Off 12W Smart Speaker with Google Assistant and Wi-Fi connection. Control your entire home and program your routine through voice commands while listening to music, podcasts or the latest news. BRL 699.99

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 Digital Scale

25% Off Xiaomi’s Mi Body Composition Scale 2 Bioimpedance Scale features 13 body composition parameters, G-shaped sensor, high-precision BIA Chip and works up to 8 months on 4 batteries (AAA). BRL 399.99

Xiaomi Mijia T100 Electric Toothbrush

Xiaomi Mijia T100 effectively cleans plaque formed by food buildup, stains, hard-to-reach areas and provides relief for sore gums. In addition to softness, the bristles have a high density to increase the filling and cleaning capacity by 20% with each brushing. The bristles at the top of the brush are suitable for the most curved areas of the mouth, so deep cleaning takes place in all regions.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C WiFi Router

20% Off The 300Mbps combined with 802.11n Wi-Fi technology ensure the stability of your network and connections. With 64 MB of RAM and 16 MB of ROM, the Wi-Fi router is capable of connecting up to 64 devices. Furthermore, the system is powered by a dual-core CPU clocked at 580Mhz, and regardless of when devices connect, the system will maintain smooth performance. BRL 199.99

AliExpress website offers

On the special page of AliExpress Mi Fan Festival you will find many smartphones, headphones and other items. In addition, you can count on the Aliexpress coupons available for products Mi Fan Festival page:

MILOVER10 for $10 Off on purchases over $200

MILOVER40 for R$40 Off on purchases over R$800

MILOVER65 to R$65 Off for purchases over R$1300

Check out some unmissable offers from AliExpress:

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

30% Off Redmi note 11 pro 5G, with Snapdragon 695 5G processor, Internal memory 128 GB RAM of 6 GB and 6.67″ AMOLED screen. 120Hz rate with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera and battery 5000mAh. BRL 2,515.75

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s 5G

30% Off The Redmi Note 11S 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 1080p display with a refresh rate of 90 frames per second and AdaptiveSync, which adjusts the display’s refresh rate to match the GPU’s output frames. BRL 1,650.70

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro Bluetooth Headset

52% Off Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 bluetooth headphone with active noise cancellation and battery case with up to 28 hours of battery life. BRL 526.83

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch

42% Off It has activity tracking, gyroscope, GPS positioning and the most elegant design in the segment. The Mi Watch Lite 2 has features to spare and now it has arrived with an even more practical magnetic charger. For this, the battery delivers the best efficiency in the segment. A single charge can provide up to 10 days of use. BRL 439.15

The offers and AliExpress coupons will be available until the 9th of April, while the offers from Xiaomi website can be used until the 12th of April. But hurry as stocks are limited.