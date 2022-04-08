Microplastics are found in the lungs of living people

For the first time, microplastics have been found in the lungs of living people. A study by the Hull York School of Medicine in the United Kingdom analyzed 13 patients and detected the presence of microplastics in 11 of them. The most common materials were polypropylene, used in plastic packaging and pipes, and PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), used in bottles.

According to the scientists who led the study, it is possible to consider microplastics ubiquitous across the planet, human exposure being inevitable and resulting in “a growing concern about the dangers” to health.

The tests were carried out on patients undergoing surgical procedures and it was already known that people had the microplastics in the body through inhalation, consumption in food and water. So much so that previously, two studies had found microplastics at similarly high rates in lung tissue obtained during autopsies.

The first discoveries of the presence of the material in the blood were made in March, making it clear that the particles can travel through the body and also lodge in some organs. However, it is still unknown how this impacts human health and raises an alert for the fact that microplastics have caused damage to human cells in the laboratory.

“We didn’t expect to find this number of particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles of the sizes that we found,” explained Laura Sadofsky of the Hull York School of Medicine, author of the study. She added that “it’s surprising because the airways are smaller in the lower parts of the lungs, and we would expect particles of these sizes to be filtered out or trapped before they got that deep.

Now the information can be used for experiments to determine health impacts. In addition, the research was published by the journal Science of the Total Environment and used lung tissue samples from people close to undergoing surgery, analyzing particles up to 0.003 mm in size.

Source: The Globe

