Microwave popcorn can cause Alzheimer’s, says USP study

An unprecedented research by the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC) of the University of São Paulo (USP) points out that excessive consumption of microwave popcorn that has diacetyl, a compound responsible for giving the aroma and buttery taste, can cause Alzheimer’s. .

To reach this conclusion, the researchers evaluated the brains of mice that consumed the compound for 90 days in a row.

After this period, the institute’s scientists identified molecules associated with Alzheimer’s in the animals’ brains, in addition to other changes that reinforce the thesis that regular consumption and high concentrations of diacetyl can cause brain damage.

“We observed that there is indeed a tendency for diacetyl to damage the brain. Of the 48 brain proteins that we evaluated after the animals were exposed to the product, 46 suffered some type of deregulation or modification in their structure due to prolonged consumption of the compound. We identified increased concentration of beta-amyloid proteins, which are normally found in Alzheimer’s patients. In addition, other changes observed in the rats’ brains may be related to the onset of dementia and cancer”, said IQSC doctoral student Lucas Ximenes, author of the research.

According to the researcher, diacetyl affected both the brains of male and female rats, with some regions of the organ being more compromised, such as the hypothalamus.

The study is unprecedented, according to Ximenes. “Until then, it was not known exactly what the possible effects and modifications that the compound could generate in the brain of living organisms, there are few studies in this sense. In addition, some studies use absurd amounts of the compound, up to 50 times greater than what is used in the products. What we did was to use concentrations of diacetyl closer to what would be a normal daily consumption”, he said.

The rats’ brains were evaluated with the help of two devices. One of them, called a mass spectrometer, reads and generates heat maps of the organs, forming a kind of fingerprint of the brains. With this, it is possible to observe how and in which regions certain proteins and diacetyl are distributed.

In a second step, another device, called a chromatograph, helped to determine whether these proteins underwent changes, such as an increase in their concentration or some worrisome structural change.

The tests were carried out with a total of 12 rats, half of which were the control group (which took a placebo) and the other half ingested diacetyl. Now, the IQSC researchers intend to carry out further tests with a greater number of animals.