Microwave Popcorn Substance May Cause Brain Damage, Study Says

Research by the University of São Paulo (USP) suggests that the Excessive microwave popcorn consumption may be linked to brain damage. The information is from the Jornal da USP, which publishes scientific studies of the institution.

In the study, rats were fed for 90 days a chow that included diacetyl, which gives microwave popcorn a buttery taste, in the formula. The structure and concentration of 48 brain proteins were evaluated. Twelve animals participated in the research, half of them fed with placebo, and the others consuming food with the additive.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

At the end of the period, 46 of the investigated proteins showed changes in the chemical structure, or they were with deregulated concentration in the animals’ brains. One category, called beta-amyloid, believed to be linked to Alzheimer’s disease, had increased in number.

According to Lucas Ximenes, author of the research, the study differs from others on diacetyl by using a smaller amount of the substance, simulating daily consumption. Although the compound is found mainly in microwave popcorn, where it is used as an additive, it is naturally present, in smaller amounts, in products such as coffee, beer and dairy products.

About the subject









He adds that for the end consumer, occasionally eating products with added diacetyl shouldn’t pose too many problems. The greatest risks would come with the daily intake of the compound. Workers in factories that make food with the substance, however, may be in greater danger.

The scientist pointed out that the results are preliminary, and the search will be expanded to better understand the subject. However, there is strong evidence of the relationship between the substance and dysregulated brain functioning.

More Science news

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags