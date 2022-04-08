Ministry of Health confirms first case of Omicron XE in Brazil | Health

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday (7) the first case of Covid-19 in Brazil caused by omicron XE recombination of the BA.1 and BA.2 sublines of the coronavirus variant (see full note at the end of the article).

The information, according to the folder, was notified by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo.

A recombination occurs when an individual is infected with two or more variants at the same time.resulting in a mixture of their genetic material within the patient’s body.

“Recombination is a natural phenomenon described in different viruses as a mutation mechanism to exchange genomic material. This can occur when two viruses of the same species, but genetically different, infect the same cell in the same individual”, explains Sylvain Aldighieri, doctor at Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

XE is a mixture of the two sublines of the omicron: BA.1 and BA.2. According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), more than 600 cases have been confirmed so far in the country and it appears to be 9.8% more transmissible than BA.2.

In an interview with g1, Carla Kobayashi, infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês and technical consultant at the Ministry of Health, stressed that there is not enough data to confirm this greater severity and warns that the WHO has made it very clear that XE maintains characteristics of the omicron.

In addition, studies on this transmissibility of recombination are initial. The WHO said it awaits further research on the subject:

“XE belongs to the omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including its severity, can be reported.”

The Brazilian Ministry of Health said that “it maintains constant monitoring of the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19” and reinforced “the importance of the complete vaccination schedule to guarantee maximum protection against the virus”. So far, less than half (49.39%) of Brazilian adults have received the booster dose.

At the end of March, the English body reported that it was monitoring, in addition to XE, two other “recombinant” forms of the coronavirus: XF and XD.

The XF is a combination of delta and omicron BA.1. In the UK, as of March 29, 38 had been identified, although none had been detected since mid-February. According to the agency, there is no evidence of community transmission in the UK.

Like the XF, the XD also mixes delta and BA.1. It has not been identified in the UK, but scientists are watching as 49 cases have been reported in global databases, most of them in France.

