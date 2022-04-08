Ministry of Health confirms the first case of the subvariant Ômicron XE in Brazil – News

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Thursday (7), the first case of Covid-19 caused by subvariant XE (recombinant of the other subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 of Ômicron). The folder said it was notified on Wednesday (6) by the Butantan Institute.

In a note, the ministry said that it maintains constant monitoring of the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19.

“It reinforces the importance of the complete vaccination schedule to guarantee maximum protection against the virus and prevent the advancement of new variants in the country”, he added, in a note.





Although more studies are still needed on the discovery, the WHO (World Health Organization) says that the subvariant known as XE may be the most infectious among all the identified versions of the new coronavirus so far.

Since this subvariant was discovered in the UK in mid-January, more than 700 cases have been linked to the recombinant, according to UK officials. Although the situation in Brazil has stabilized, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, for example, have again registered an increase in infections caused by Ômicron and its subvariants.

Ester Sabino, researcher and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) believes that, from now on, it is necessary to monitor recombinants or variants that come from Ômicron, as well as the scenario in the United Kingdom with the XE subvariant.

“Countries that have not yet had Ômicron will have it. However, with vaccination and previous infection by Ômicron, it is likely that we will not have major outbreaks, although we need to monitor the numbers”, he says.

The director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), Renato Kfouri, agrees that there is less chance that XE is a subvariant of concern.

“Unlike the Ômicron that arrived, for example, and in weeks it reached the entire planet, today we have a situation in which we see a variant or subvariant being replaced by another. The virus evasion and escape mechanisms are the same”, he adds.

