Ministry of Health confirms the first case of the XE subvariant in Brazil – Saúde

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday, 7, the first case of covid-19 caused by subvariant XE (recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 gives omicron). The folder said it was notified on Wednesday, 6, by the Butantan Institute.

In a note, he said that he maintains constant monitoring of the epidemiological scenario of covid-19. “It reinforces the importance of the complete vaccination schedule to guarantee maximum protection against the virus and prevent the advancement of new variants in the country”, he added, in a note.

Although more studies on the discovery are still needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that the subvariant known as XE may be the most infectious of all the identified versions of the new coronavirus so far.

since it was discovered in the United Kingdom in mid-January, more than 700 cases have already been associated with the recombinant, according to British authorities.. Although the situation in Brazil has stabilized, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, for example, have again registered an increase in infections caused by Ômicron and its subvariants.

Ester Sabino, researcher and professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo (USP) believes that, from now on, it is need to accompany recombinants or variants that come from Ômicron, as well as the UK scenario with the XE subvariant. “Countries that have not yet had Ômicron will still have it. However, with vaccination and previous infection by Ômicron, it is likely that we will not have major outbreaks, although we need to monitor the numbers”, he says.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, agrees that there is less chance that XE is a subvariant of concern. “Unlike the omicron that arrived, for example, and in weeks it reached the entire planet, today we have a situation where we see the replacement of one variant or subvariant by another. The virus evasion and escape mechanisms are the same”, he adds.