monstrous! View detailed images of the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB Edition

With up to 1200 Watts available, the board arrives with no time to play

When GALAX unveiled its flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB Edition, they didn’t show much of its PCB. The Japanese Overclocker, Duck OChas already got his hands on one and published some pictures of its impressive 28 phases on board this monster board.

The HOF series has always been the pinnacle of overclocking and only a few other designs are able to match the capabilities of these cards. The GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB Edition is also the only other card besides the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid which will feature dual connectors of 16 pins for a maximum theoretical power input of 1200 Watts.

With plenty of energy available

The TGP of this particular variant is set to 516W andas the PCIe Gen 5 connectors do not allow the card to draw power through the PCIe interface, a second connector is needed to support the 516W TGP. You can see the PCB plugged into dual 16-pin adapters that lead to six 8-pin connectors.



As always, the GALAX utilizes a pure white color scheme with an insane 14-layer design. You can see the use of solid capacitors and insane 28 VRM phases that power the GPU and VRAM. For comparison, the Founders Edition features only 21 levels.

The board has a dual BIOS featured at the end and there are several other connectors that can be used for monitoring and diagnostics. As this board is an overclock-specific variant, it also has several voltage reading points near the NVLINK connectors. There will certainly be an Extreme Over Clocking ‘XOC’ BIOS ready for the board when it officially hits retail, so overclockers can push the 516W TGP limit and go beyond that.

Overclocker Duck OC also posted pictures of the new water block designed specifically for this board. It comes with an acrylic plate on the front and a fuzzy white texture on the back. The ‘HOF OC LAB’ logo has also been updated. Video cards like these are mainly used for cooling LN2, so expect him to be seen breaking world records soon.



Source: Wccftech