Motorola launches Moto G22 in Brazil with 50 MP camera; know price | Cell phone

Motorola today announced the arrival of the new Moto G22 cell phone for the suggested price of R$ 1,699. The device has a 50 megapixel camera, Quad Pixel technology and other traditional components of intermediate cell phones, such as a 5,000 mAh battery and a 90 Hz screen. The smartphone from the Moto G line, one of the best sellers in the country, is available at Motorola’s official store in blue, black or green.

The Moto G22 has a main camera with a 118° ultra-wide lens, which is wider than the 78° found on most smartphones. With this, the user must be able to capture images with a larger area of ​​the environment and, thus, fit more people in a photo, for example. The device also has a macro camera on the back and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

The camera application has some automatic functions that promise to configure the photo capture according to the environment situation. With Night Vision, for example, the manufacturer guarantees quality images even in low light. In Pro Mode, the smartphone automatically adjusts ISO, white balance, focus, in addition to shutter speed.

In summary, the Moto G22’s cameras are arranged like this:

50 MP main (f/1.8)

8 MP ultra wide (f/2.2 and 118º)

2 MP macro (f/2.4)

2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Front 16 MP (f/2.0)

The Motorola Moto G22 datasheet also includes 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, up to 1TB microSD card support and 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek G37 processor. According to the manufacturer, it has space for two chips and leaves the factory with Android 12 installed. The 6.5-inch screen offers HD+ resolution

The Moto G22 comes with a TurboPower branded fast charger with 20W. The promise is 12 more hours of autonomy after 30 minutes of charging. However, it is worth mentioning that the test was carried out by the manufacturer in the laboratory, under controlled conditions, and that the time of use can vary greatly from day to day.

