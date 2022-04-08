Motorola launches Moto G22 in Brazil with large battery and 50 MP camera

Motorola has just launched in Brazil the newest member of its most popular line of cell phones. The Motorola Moto G22 comes with a fluid 6.7-inch screen, 50 MP camera, large battery with fast charging and much more.

Officially announced on the European market a month ago, the model stands out for its new design with a set of four rear cameras, with a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and two 2 MP sensors each, one for macro lens and the other for depth.

Model arrives in Brazil and is available in blue and black (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

Motorola cites camera features such as Pro Mode, where you can manually adjust ISO, focus, white balance, shutter speed and exposure, as well as Night Vision mode for clearer photos in dark environments on both the rear camera. as on the front.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate for a smoother browsing experience.

Look and dimensions of the new Motorola Moto G22 (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 chip, the model comes with 128 GB of internal storage in the Brazilian market and supports a micro SD card.

Another highlight of the device is its generous 5,000 mAh battery with support for TurboPower 20 charging (20 W), delivering up to 12 hours of power in 30 minutes of charge.

Moto G22 box comes with charger, earphone, USB cable and protective cover (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

The Moto G22 also comes with Android 12 from the factory, the latest version of Google’s operating system, with modifications to Motorola’s My UX interface.

According to the company, My UX allows the user to “customize the device the way they want, including Motorola experiences such as activating the flashlight, taking quick screenshots and activating the camera” using the classic gestures already known.

price and availability

The new Motorola Moto G22 is available in Brazil in blue and black. Its suggested price is R$ 1,699 in 10 interest-free installments and has a 10% discount on cash purchases.

Motorola Moto G22: technical sheet