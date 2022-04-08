New cases of Covid in the world decreased by 16% in the last week

The numbers, according to the WHO, should be interpreted with caution, given that the rate of tests to detect the disease has dropped considerably in the vast majority of countries and part of the infections are not detected by epidemiological surveillance systems.

“Many countries are progressively changing testing strategies, resulting in fewer diagnoses and, consequently, fewer cases detected,” explains the organization.

+ WHO points to an increase in climate-related health emergencies in Africa

Regarding reported deaths, the WHO reports that the number of deaths attributed to covid-19 has decreased considerably in the last week, -43%.

However, this reduction is considered “artificial”, as in the previous week there was a spike in deaths due to technical changes in the count made in countries such as the United States, Chile or India, which reported cases corresponding to previous months.

In numbers, last week’s cases reached nine million, while 26,000 people lost their lives due to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 489 million and deaths to 6 million since the beginning. of the pandemic.

