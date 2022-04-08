New Need for Speed ​​may be exclusive to the next generation

The new Need for Speed ​​could be an exclusive title for the new generation of consoles. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, a port for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles has been ruled out by Electronic Arts and Criterion. As for the release, he bets on a debut in 2022.

Grubb is one of the sources that trust the title’s arrival in the month of November. In a report on his Grubbsnax board, the reporter says that those responsible for the car franchise had plans to make it available on more platforms, but chose not to do so.

Need for Speed ​​will arrive later this year… It’s true. The game should debut in November. If you’re a fan of the franchise and you bought a next-gen console, here’s something new: it’s a next-gen exclusive. They are just changing to the new generation.

Although the journalist is a reliable source in the industry, it is safer to take this information with a little caution. EA and Criterion have not announced anything as of yet, so please treat this as a rumor.

Codemasters may be participating in the new Need for Speed

One of the Codemasters headquarters would be working together with Criterion in the production of the new Need for Speed. Tom Henderson, another industry insider, believes that both studios will have their logo on the racing game. Check out!