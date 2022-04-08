New Need for Speed ​​should be exclusive to next-gen consoles

Electronic Arts has decided not to support the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Expected to hit stores in the second half of 2022, the new Need For Speed ​​should be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X|S in the console world. The information comes from journalist Jeff Grubb, who stated in an appearance in Giant Bomb that Older consoles should not receive official support from Electronic Arts.

“Need for Speed ​​is still coming this year, that’s true, this game should be released in November”, said Grubb in his Grubbsnax program. “If you’re a Need for Speed ​​fan who bought a next-gen console, here’s some news: it’s a new-gen exclusive. They changed to only the new generation”.

Although so far Electronic Arts has not confirmed the platforms of the new game in the series, the expectation was that it would also be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title is being developed by Criterion Gameswhich was forced to delay its plans for the game after being moved to support development on Battlefield 2042.

More details on Need for Speed ​​should come soon

At the time the publisher announced that the new Need for Speed would no longer hit stores in 2021, studio manager Layra Miele stated that this should happen until March 2023. Since then, the company has kept silent about the gamewhose information has emerged through leaks made by insiders.

Still in his participation in Grubbsnax, Jeff Grubb stated that wasn’t sure about releasing a PC version of the game, which may have the city of Miami as a backdrop. The game was officially announced in 2020, marking the end of a cycle of four chapters developed by Ghost Games — which has since undergone an internal restructuring.



Criterion is an old acquaintance of fans of the franchise and was responsible for the development of Hot Pursuit (2010) and Most Wanted (2012)having also contributed to rivalswhich arrived in 2013. Since then the studio even worked on several unpublished projects that were never officially announcedas well as acting as a support company for other Electronic Arts games.

