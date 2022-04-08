New The Witcher: Unreal Engine 5 Will Allow More Open World Details

CD Projekt RED took the world by surprise last month by announcing that it was developing a new The Witcher with the help of Unreal Engine 5. Now, behold, the studio comes up with more details explaining the reasons that led the team to opt for the Epic Games graphics engine for their next project.

“There was a demo [do Unreal Engine, que você confere abaixo] last year, from a medieval setting, where at one point we have some elements that are eerily similar to things we’ve done in the past, including a ‘monster hunters wanted’ warning. I was like ‘are they trying to tell us to move to the Unreal Engine, look how awesome the games can look here? Was that demo made for that purpose? I don’t know, but it caught my attention,'” commented Jason Slama, director of the production company.

“Unreal Engine is like a toolbox with a lot of functionality, a lot of solutions that already allow you to create new things. As it is used by many teams around the world, great perspectives are programmed for the design of the tools, which helps to make everything more agile and solve several issues related to the design of open worlds“, said the director.

the new game of The Witcher has no official name, release date or platforms revealed so far.