Oklahoma state approves criminalization of abortion

The Oklahoma Parliament passed legislation on Tuesday that virtually criminalizes all forms of abortion. The measure also imposes a fine of up to US$ 100,000 and up to 10 years in prison for those who carry out the practice.

The text approved by 70 votes to 14 only allows termination of pregnancy to be done in a “medical emergency” – not even in cases of rape or incest will the act be allowed.

Now, the bill goes to the approval of Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign the measure. Once signed, the project goes into effect at the end of August.

With that, Oklahoma becomes yet another state tightening the rules for abortion since the US Supreme Court refused to debate a controversial law of the kind created by the Texas government and which took effect in September last year.

The decision of the highest instance – which is composed of six conservative judges – gave a gap for states more “religious” and linked to Republicans to toughen laws on the termination of pregnancy.

The Oklahoma case has yet another effect and affects Texan women again. Many of them, since the law went into effect, went to the neighboring state to do the procedure and not be prosecuted for it – since the Texan law pays up to US$ 10 thousand for those who report people suspected of having carried out or helped to do so. an abortion.

Since 1973, abortion up to the 22nd week – with some variations – was allowed in the US because, during the famous Roe v Wade trial, judges held that the state should not interfere with a woman’s decision to maintain a pregnancy.

However, as the Supreme Court has now declined to debate the matter – and is still ignoring an action by Joe Biden’s own government on the unconstitutionality of the Texas law – legislatures and governors are taking the opportunity to pass measures to make the practice unfeasible. .