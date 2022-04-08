Peru’s chief of staff cites Hitler as a model, and government and opposition politicians criticize him | World

Peruvian ministerial chief Aníbal Torres mentioned Nazi Germany and the road construction program of Adolf Hitler’s government as a model to be followed this Thursday (7). Immediately, his words generated the disapproval of opposition and government politicians, and the German embassy in Lima.

Torres, President Pedro Castillo’s right-hand man, was taking part in a public session in the city of Huancayo.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

He said the following: “I give you an example: Italy and Germany were like us, however, on one occasion, Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy and [Benito] Mussolini shows him a highway built from Milan to Brescia; Hitler saw that, went back to his country and filled it with highways and airports, and turned Germany into the greatest economic power in the world.”

This is not the first time that Torres, a 79-year-old lawyer, has mentioned Hitler. In March, he compared former president Alberto Fujimori, who is in prison, with the Nazi leader, saying that “no one is judged by their good works, but by their bad ones”.

The German diplomatic mission in Peru said on its Facebook page: “Hitler was a fascist and genocidal dictator, in whose name the worst war of all time was fought from Germany, and the genocide of 6 millions of Jews. Faced with this scenario, Hitler is not a reference as an example in anything”.

The Israeli embassy reported that the regimes of Mussolini and Hitler are neither an example of prosperity nor of progress. “We regret that Peruvian political discourse includes references to Hitler and Mussolini as an example of prosperity. Regimes of death and terror cannot be a demonstration of progress,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Hours later, at the close of the cabinet session and in the presence of Castillo, Torres apologized to the Israeli ambassador and asked for a conversation.

“If we gave an example of Germany’s progress on the roads, it is a real fact. This does not mean that Adolf Hitler is not considered a great criminal,” he added.

Peruvian politicians’ reactions

The head of the Peruvian Congress, María del Carmen Alva, said that “what Prime Minister Aníbal Torres said, praising the genocidal Hitler, offended thousands of Peruvians.”

Alex Flores, a government deputy, also condemned Torres’ speech, which he described as an embarrassment. “Now we understand where erroneous measures come from [do governo] like the frustrated curfew,” said the lawmaker.

“We would have preferred it not to make reference to Hitler’s statesmanship. It is a folly that offends the six million victims of the Jewish genocide,” said RPP radio and television morning presenter Fernando Cavallo.

Hitler started the construction of highways in 1933. Although it was not an original idea, since in Germany itself other highways were built before, the Nazis highlighted them in their propaganda as a symbol of the greatness of the Third Reich.