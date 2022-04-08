Piauí Health Department prepares contingency plan after discharge of dengue and chikungunya cases | Piauí

The Piauí State Health Department (Sesapi) prepared a contingency plan after an increase of 489.3% in dengue cases and 3,009.5% in chikungunya. The meeting took place this Thursday (7) with the Council of Municipal Health Secretary (Cosems).

According to the state secretary of Health, Neris Júnior, there was an exorbitant increase in cases of arboviruses in all territories of the state. Two deaths from dengue were recorded this year in Teresina.

“Today we have prepared a contingency plan to try to stop the growth of diseases. For this we will also need the support of the entire population”, he declared.

During the meeting, the measures to be adopted by the municipalities and Sesapi were established. Are they:

Update of the 2022/2023 contingency plan;

On-site monitoring of municipalities that do not have data updated in the system;

Adjustment with health professionals regarding the diagnosis/follow-up of diseases;

Definition of flows for spraying areas with a high rate of mosquito infestation.

Sesapi also promised to send teams to cities that are not passing on data on cases. The objective is to understand the difficulties and help the municipal secretaries.

From January to April this year, Piauí recorded 1780 cases of dengue and 279 people were contaminated by the chikungunya virus.

Municipalities with the highest case rates

The five municipalities with the highest incidence of dengue per 100,000 inhabitants are: Curimatá, São Pedro do Piauí, Antonio Almeida, Santa Filomena and Novo Santo Antônio. Among the five cities with the highest number of dengue cases are Teresina (424), Campo Maior (227), São Pedro do Piauí (197), Curimatá (166) and Piracuruca (107).

Regarding chikungunya, the cities with the highest incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants are: São Pedro, Oeiras, São Julião, Curralinhos, Alagoinhas do Piauí and Simplício Mendes.

On March 10, the State Department of Health (Sesapi) reported that the state recorded the first death from dengue and an increase of 236.9% in possible cases of the disease.

On March 27, Piauí had the first case of death from hemorrhagic dengue. The victim was a nine-year-old boy, identified as Lucas Manoel Resende Rodrigues, the only child of Julimar Rodrigues and Cleide Resende. The street where Lucas Manuel lived, in the Dirceu 2 neighborhood, Southeast Zone of Teresina, recorded eight cases of dengue in the last 15 days.

This week, the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) started using smoke cars to fight the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, zika and chikungunya, in Teresina.

