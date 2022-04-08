Plane breaks in half during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo plane of the German company DHL broke in half during an emergency landing at Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica, this morning.

According to the international press, the plane had departed the airport towards Guatemala, but had to return shortly after take-off because of hydraulic problems.

The Boeing 757-27A spent nearly an hour in the air and, upon landing, around 10:30 am (1:30 pm GMT) spun around the runway and ended up breaking in half. The airport’s runway was blocked, a plane crash alert was issued and teams from the Costa Rica Fire Department rushed to the scene to prevent a possible fire or explosion.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, the head of the Costa Rican Fire Department, Hector Chaves, said that the two people who were on the aircraft are in “good condition” of health, but were still taken for tests.

The firefighters said the cargo carried by the truck had “hazardous waste”, but did not detail what types of materials these would be.

# now Air accident at the Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José. The sinister aircraft is the flight D07216 from @DHLAmericas that left Costa Rica for Guatemala. The air terminal is closed according to local media Costa Rica Bombers pic.twitter.com/OFrBhaDDNL — Nicaragua Investiga (@nicaraguainvest) April 7, 2022

The airport runway was still blocked this afternoon.