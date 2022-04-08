plane breaks in half during emergency landing; watch video

A plane broke in half in Costa Rica this Thursday, 7th. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200 cargo model from the logistics company DHL, was making an emergency landing when it suffered the accident.

The plane had taken off from Juan Santamaria airport, in the capital San Jose, in the morning, bound for Guatemala. A few minutes after taking off, the pilots detected a failure in the hydraulic system from the aircraft, and decided to return.

During the forced landing, the plane came to skid on the track. He slid down to a patch of grass, next to the asphalt, and broke in half. In a video recorded from the airport, it is possible to see the rear of the aircraft falling to the ground.

Then, one of the wings breaks and the plane breaks in half. Fire crews were already on standby, and they arrived at the aircraft within seconds, pouring flame-retardant foam to avoid the possibility of fires and explosions.

Despite the physical damage, there were no injuries.. According to DHL, there were two crew members on board. One of them underwent a medical evaluation as a precaution. The airport was closed for approximately five hours, delaying 57 takeoffs and landings, and affecting around 8,500 passengers.

Plane breaks in half in Costa Rica: watch videos

A much clearer version of the crash landing has emerged! Source: Unknown#DHL #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/FCYbgFaW0H — AviationSource (@AvSourceNews) April 7, 2022

1999 built DHL Aero Expreso B757-27APCF aircraft did an emergency landing receiving substantial damages at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), followed by takeoff and a 25 minutes holding pattern from the same airport on 7th April.

Edwin Rose #aircraft #safety #aviation pic.twitter.com/p6hkCXqOLY — FL360aero (@fl360aero) April 7, 2022

