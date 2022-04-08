Plane breaks in two after emergency landing in Costa Rica; watch video – World

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Plane breaks in two after emergency landing in Costa Rica; watch video – World 17 Views

A model cargo plane Boeing 757operated by German company DHL, had an accident this Thursday (7) in Costa Rica. The pilot made a emergency landing after hydraulic problems, but lost control, and the aircraft ended leaving in two pieces.

The pilot and co-pilot on board were unharmed, according to the newspaper. La Nation. This morning, the freighter took off from Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), located in the capital of Costa Rica, bound for Guatemala, but had to return to its place of origin.

emergency landing

“Mayday, mayday, mayday (pilot warning signal), we have problems with the left hydraulics. We have two souls on board. We have two and thirty hours of fuel. We will prepare our aircraft to be able to make an emergency landing,” said the pilot, according to local media reports.

After making an emergency landing at the Costa Rica airport, the aircraft left the runway and broke into two pieces, destroying the entire fuselage.

Cameras at the scene recorded the accident, and the images went viral on social media. In the videos, the cargo plane moves along the runway and, during braking maneuvers, the aircraft makes a 180° turn and gets lost.

watch the videos

According to the local newspaper El Tiempothe Boeing 757-200 aircraft suffered mechanical damage when flying to Guatemala, so it had to land on the runway at 10:25 am, according to a report by the Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to control the situation. Professionals also reported that the load did not move from the site despite the impact.


I want to receive exclusive content about the world

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

War in Ukraine: ‘My father was executed in front of me’, says 14-year-old boy

Hugo Bachega From BBC News in Lviv (Ukraine) 7 april 2022 Credit, Personal archive photo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved