Poços Health Department makes emergency purchase of missing medicines – ONDA POÇOS

The Health Department of Poços de Caldas is carrying out the emergency purchase of 17 medicines provided by Primary Care that are in short supply in the municipality.

According to the folder, the municipality is currently lacking some medicines due to the delay in delivery by suppliers, who claim the delay due to the pharmaceutical crisis worldwide that causes difficulties in the acquisition of inputs and raw materials.

To meet the demand, the stock of pharmacies of the Health Secretary of Poços is being gradually supplied with medicines. According to the secretary, medicines used by patients who are being treated for diabetes by Primary Care.

The NPH and Regular insulin, strips and lancets for the test, are available for diabetic patients in the 04 pharmacies in the municipality.

Check the list of medicines that are being purchased on an emergency basis:



– Acebrophylline syrup

– Adtil drops

– Allopurinol 300 mg (Tablet)

– Amoxicillin + Clavulanate 500/125 mg (Tablet)

– Ampicillin suspension

– Azithromycin suspension

– Clopidogrel 75 mg

– Dexamethasone Elixir

– Fluconazole 150 mg

– Hydralazine 25 mg

– Isosorbide 5 mg

– Levothyroxine 25mcg

– Levothyroxine 100 mcg

– Meloxicam 7.5 mg

– Prednisolone 3mg/ml

– Clomipramine 25 mg

– Nortriptyline 25 mg

