Pope Francis would not go to Kiev to take sides, Vatican says

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on Thursday that Pope Francis would not side with anyone in the event of an eventual trip to Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

“Certainly the Pope would not go to assume positions neither in favor of one nor in favor of the other, as he always did,” said the number 2 in the hierarchy of the Roman Curia, after an event in the Vatican.

According to Parolin, the Ukrainian government has already given “broad assurances” that the pontiff would not be in danger, as evidenced by recent visits by European Union leaders to Kiev.

“This trip, in the end, is not prohibitive, it is possible to do. It is about understanding what consequences there may be, assessing whether it could actually contribute to the end of the war.

We’re still thinking,” Parolin said.

The Pope himself revealed last Saturday (2) that he is considering traveling to Kiev to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people. This hypothesis became possible after Russia withdrew its troops from the outskirts of the capital to concentrate on Donbass, the region where the separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk are located.

Despite Parolin’s remarks, Francis’ speeches since the start of the war have been clearly pro-Ukraine, and the Catholic leader even displayed a Ukrainian flag during his last general audience on Wednesday.

He also condemned the “massacre” of civilians in the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev, and criticized the UN’s “impotence” to stop the conflict in Ukraine, a largely Orthodox country.