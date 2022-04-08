Pork exports reach 91,400 tonnes in March

The number is 16.3% lower than that recorded in the same month of 2021 (month with the second best performance in history), with 109.2 thousand tons.

Surveys by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) show that pork exports (including all products, between in natura and processed) reached 91.4 thousand tons in March. The number is 16.3% lower than that recorded in the same month of 2021 (month with the second best performance in history), with 109.2 thousand tons.

In revenue, pork sales reached US$ 190.3 million in the third month of this year, a number 27.3% lower than the US$ 261.7 million reached in March 2021.

In the quarter, pork shipments reached 237,500 tonnes, 6.3% lower than the 253,500 tonnes exported in the same period last year. In revenue, the balance is US$ 498.5 million, a performance 16.1% lower than that recorded in the first three months of 2021, with US$ 594 million.

“Pork sales in March brought a recovery, at levels close to the average of the first half of 2021. The comparison with March of last year, which recorded the second best performance in the history of the sector, may seem negative. However, when comparing with the previous months, the data points to the improvement in the levels of exports, which has contributed to the reduction of the impacts of the strong crisis generated by the historical production costs”, evaluates the president of ABPA, Ricardo Santin.

Among the export destinations in March, China followed as the main importer, with 34.1 thousand tons (-41.8%), followed by Hong Kong, with 9.7 thousand tons (-44.2%), Philippines, with 6.8 thousand tons (+255.2%), Singapore, with 5.2 thousand tons (+36.4%) and Argentina, with 5 thousand tons (+71.5%).

“China should continue to buy Brazilian pork in the coming months. The expected improvement in the COVID situation there and the corresponding relaxation of restrictions on the movement of people will surely increase the demand for imported pork in general, used mostly as raw material for restaurants and by local processors. The difficult situation of labor in countries competing with Brazil should also allow the sector to increase its volumes in the short and medium term”, analyzes ABPA’s director of markets, Luís Rua.

