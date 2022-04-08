Putin ‘gave up’ Kiev, according to Pentagon chief

Vladimir Putin has “given up” on taking Kiev to focus Russian forces’ efforts on the breakaway areas of Donbass, senior US military officials said on Thursday.

“Putin thought he could quickly take control of Ukraine, quickly take control of the capital. He was wrong,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a congressional hearing.

“I believe that Putin has given up efforts to capture the capital and is now focused on the south and east of the country,” Austin added before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

However, the outcome of the war, which promises to be a long one, remains uncertain, analyzed the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley.

“It will be a long-term job,” he declared. “There is still a big battle ahead in the southeast, where the Russians intend to concentrate forces and continue their attack. So we’ll see how this ends.”

Ukraine has received about 60,000 anti-tank systems from the United States and allies, and the Ukrainian army uses landmines that force Russian soldiers to fight in areas where they are most vulnerable, General Milley explained.

The West also sent the Ukrainians some 25,000 anti-aircraft systems of various types that prevented Russia from taking control of Ukrainian airspace, he added.

Milley said the Ukrainian army is now asking for the deployment of tanks and artillery to repel the next Russian offensive.

“The terrain (in the southeast) is different from the north. It is much more open and conducive to tank operations on both sides,” he explained. “They need more tanks and artillery, and that’s what they’re asking for.”

The defense secretary appeared to admit that the United States considered, at least at the beginning of the conflict, that Ukraine would not be able to regain control of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Donbass, which has now become Moscow’s declared objective.

Asked repeatedly by Republican Senator Tom Cotton about the information that US military intelligence shares with Ukrainians, Austin admitted that, until now, he had not covered the breakaway regions.

“We provide them with intelligence to conduct operations,” including in Donbass, he explained.

But when asked explicitly by Cotton whether that intelligence referred to areas controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists, Austin acknowledged that the instructions given to military analysts so far were “unclear.”

“We want to make sure this is clear to our forces,” he added. “That is the purpose of today’s new instructions.”

US intelligence services predicted the war in Ukraine with impressive accuracy, but they did not anticipate strong Ukrainian resistance. They also believed that Kiev would fall within 48 hours and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be immediately deposed and replaced by a pro-Russian regime.

