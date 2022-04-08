Recordings made by NASA on Mars reveal mysteries about sound on the red planet – Metro World News Brasil

NASA’s Perseverance rover was sent to the red planet with a mission to collect as much information as possible about the planet’s features. It is the most recent robot sent to Mars and has all the information of the other rovers sent to space to date.

From the start of the mission, Perseverance activated its microphones to answer a question that intrigues scientists on Earth: what does Mars sound like? Based on the data shared by the NASA robot, it was possible to better understand the influence of the thin Martian atmosphere on the speed of sound and its characteristics.

perseverance

But an analysis of the Perseverance archives shows that what reigns on the red planet is quite different from what we know here on Earth. “On Mars, silence prevails”, say the scientists. As there are no rivers, flora or fauna and the atmosphere is very thin, there is an eternal silence hovering over the valleys and Martian mountains.

This silence is only broken, very rarely, when small gusts of wind pass before the rover in the dry plains of the planet.

READ TOO: NASA: Hubble Telescope unexpectedly finds forming planet and surprising result; check record

Speed ​​of sound

On Mars, scientists have found that there are two speeds for sound by analyzing footage recorded by Perseverance.

Sounds recorded by the rover’s two microphones show that the average speed of sound on Mars is 240 meters per second. This is slower than the Earth average, where sound travels at 340 meters per second. The explanation for this is the composition of the red planet’s atmosphere, which is composed of 95% carbon dioxide. In a second analysis, on laser-generated sound, it was found that sound can reach 250 meters per second on Mars, just above the previous mark.