Report indicates PS Plus has twice as many Game Pass subscribers

There are 48 million PlayStation Plus subscribers; Game Pass has 25 million users

recently the Sony announced the new PlayStation Plus which will bring three new levels of subscription, the most expensive of which is a mix between the services offered by Sony currently on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. In a Twitter post from the profile Zuby_Techa report was published that contains the number of subscribers to the two companies’ game services, as well as other subscription services such as Netflix and HBO Max.

In the list we can see that currently the PlayStation Plus has nearly twice as many members as the Xbox Game Passwith 48 million subscriptions against 25 million subscribers, but the plus The current one still only offers online gaming features and games that are distributed monthly. The change in the business model of Sony with your subscription service will allow the Sony manage to leverage a good number of subscribers to the plan premiumwhich will bring all the benefits offered by the plus and now currently.

In countries like Brazil, for the time being there will not be the premiumoffering a package Deluxe which will offer the same as Premium, except for the games that are accessed via streaming, that is, without the games of Playstation 3 that can only be played via the cloud.

PlayStation Now has 3.2 million subscribers, making users who subscribe to the two services of the Sony are currently a total of 51.2 million subscribers, not changing much for the number of Plus subscribers only, showing that one of the reasons for the new Plus is the low rating of Now in the countries where it is offered.

The graph also shows that 12 million users subscribe to EA Playwhile the Nintendo Switch Online is subscribed by 32 million users worldwide.

What did you think of the numbers? Share in the comments with your opinion!



Via: dualshockers