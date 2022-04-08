Right to abortion must be discussed by candidates in the name of health

The agenda on the criminalization of abortion is a topic that must necessarily be discussed by any candidate who wants to reach the presidency of a country. It is a public health problem with debate around the world and in Latin America in particular. It is related to social and racial inequality.

Its regulation would, therefore, provide protection to those who do not have the financial resources to access a clandestine clinic that can safely terminate a pregnancy. That is why illegal abortion takes the lives of thousands of women in Brazil, especially poor women living in favelas and black women. These are lives that must be considered by candidates for the position at Palácio do Planalto. It is the role of the State to guarantee assistance to all women on an equal basis.

It’s no use pretending that the right to legal and safe abortion is not part of women’s health demands. It shouldn’t be taboo to discuss abortion. It’s not a question of whether candidates—men, say, whose bodies wouldn’t have to go through the delicacy of undergoing an abortion—are right or wrong to broach this topic.

Abortion could not be used to inflame opponents. These deaths happen, period. Centuries ago. It has been regulated in Argentina, Chile and more recently in Colombia. The result was not an increase in the number of abortions performed. It was the decrease in the deaths of these women. That is why the World Health Organization has a manual for countries to adopt measures to carry out legal abortion safely. The WHO recommends the full decriminalization of abortion as an urgent demand.

Care must be taken to ensure that this debate is not used by the far right. Anti-abortion is the main banner of extremists in Hungary, Poland, Saudi Arabia, countries that curtail women’s rights. The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, has been Brazil’s spokesperson in international forums that discuss women’s sexual and reproductive health in the sense of going backwards, including the right to abortion of those who have been raped. That’s what she tried to do in the case of the 10-year-old girl, who was pregnant after being a victim of sexual violence.

With his speech disguised as defending the family, Damares exposed the child’s life, which was at risk if the pregnancy was carried to term. But she claims to protect children’s rights. What childhood?

Because it is clandestine, data on abortion are difficult to obtain. A 2018 survey by Anis – Instituto de Bioética shows that one in five women up to 40 years old has already had a clandestine abortion. About half needed medical attention after the procedure.

Avoiding debate is not a way out. It’s a throwback. Let those who wish to risk certain lives be exposed. It is for this type of position that women reject Jair Bolsonaro, as shown by all polls since he was elected.

Bolsonaristas use the debate over the decriminalization of abortion to try to win back their disillusioned voters, but it can set back women’s rights. Lula tried to position himself more to the center saying he was against abortion after having seen the negative repercussion that his first speech had, when she said that clandestine abortion kills poor women.

The electoral use of the right to abortion is a retreat that only satisfies the extreme right. It may be an “effective” move in the context of a sexist and conservative society.

But it’s a case of listening to women, it’s a case of discussing and taking responsibility. Nobody wants to undergo abortion. But most women want it to be safe if an abortion is needed, and for that it needs to be decriminalized and regulated. Positioning oneself in this way would be dignified for someone who wants to be the head of a country whose female population is equivalent to 51.8%.

Remembering that the female vote is also a majority.